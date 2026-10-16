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DIC and Artience launch flexible packaging recycling protocol in Japan
Key takeaways
- DIC and Artience have launched a common evaluation protocol for deinking and delamination in flexible packaging recycling.
- The framework standardizes testing conditions, evaluation criteria and reporting to improve data comparability across Japan’s packaging value chain.
- DIC says the protocol could help material suppliers, converters, brands, and recyclers accelerate recyclable packaging development amid tightening circular economy policies.
DIC and Artience Group, two of Japan’s leading printing ink and packaging materials suppliers, have launched a framework for the recycling of packaging film that aims to standardize procedures for the Japanese market.
The “common evaluation protocol” harmonizes test procedures, evaluation criteria, and reporting formats for the deinking and delamination of flexible packaging.
DIC says the benefits of the framework include streamlined printing and processing conditions for converters, a clear and validated selection of recyclable materials for brand owners, and improved recycled plastic quality for recyclers.
Packaging Insights speaks to Katsunori Tanaka, manager for Packaging and Graphic Business Development Group at DIC, about how the recycling framework responds to the Japanese government’s emphasis on the circular economy as a “key growth strategy” amid economic pressures and geopolitical risks.
“One of the key challenges in Japan has been the lack of common testing conditions and evaluation criteria for deinking and delamination performance,” says Tanaka.
“Different companies have often used their own equipment, processing conditions, evaluation methods, and reporting formats, making it difficult to objectively compare results, even for the same packaging materials.”
He shares that a common evaluation protocol can improve the “reproducibility and comparability of data” among stakeholders.
DIC highlights that understanding of the material worth of plastic has increased in recent years due to “fluctuating resource prices and rising geopolitical risk.”
Last month, Japan’s Ministry of the Environment launched a Sustainable Packaging Design Task Force to examine the packaging formats that hinder material or chemical recycling.
Tanaka continues: “We believe this protocol will help material suppliers, converters, brand owners, and recyclers discuss recyclability using a common basis for evaluation and accelerate the development of more recyclable flexible packaging.”
Tackling material complexity
Tanaka notes the complexity of recycling flexible packaging structures. “Packaging structures in which the adhesive does not readily delaminate remain challenging, as this can interfere with the separation of the ink layer.”
The framework has three key areas of focus. Firstly, it defines equipment, test conditions, material handling, and operational steps. It also sets “objective” criteria for assessing deinking and delamination performance and recycled plastic quality.
Lastly, the framework standardizes test conditions and results into a unified format, so that information can be easily shared between stakeholders.
Tanaka explains that the protocol is designed to reflect “actual” recycling procedures, but stresses that it is not intended to replicate “every” recycling process, which can vary across recyclers and regions.
“Its value lies in providing comparable data under standardized conditions. This allows stakeholders to use the results as a practical indicator for improving packaging recyclability and selecting materials.”
Material innovation, recycling technologies, and evaluation methods will be important for further improving recycling performance, argues Tanaka.
Japan’s circular economy
Shunichi Honda, program officer at the UN Environment Program’s International Environmental Technology Center, previously told Packaging Insights that policy frameworks in Japan must place stronger emphasis on packaging waste prevention, product longevity, and design for reuse and recycling.
“The protocol is intended for use by a broad range of stakeholders involved in the development, evaluation, and recycling of packaging materials,” remarks Tanaka.
“Material suppliers can use it to assess new materials, converters and brand owners can apply it during packaging development, and recyclers can use it as a common reference point for discussing recyclability.”
Japan’s Containers and Packaging Recycling Law and Plastic Resource Circulation Act are increasingly pushing packaging toward material reduction and circular design. The country is also responding to tighter plastics policies and international rules, such as the EU PPWR, with eco-friendly and PFAS-free solutions.
Against this regulatory background, Tanaka says that widespread adoption of the framework will depend on practical use and stakeholder feedback.
“As more comparable data accumulate, the usefulness and credibility of the protocol will continue to grow,” he underscores.
“The protocol is not a company-specific evaluation method but rather aims to serve as a common language among stakeholders and support collaboration across Japan’s flexible packaging supply chain.”
At the Highly-Functional Material Week Tokyo 2026, Packaging Insights spoke to Berndorf Band Group about its steel belts and casting and drying systems for films and foils used in packaging.