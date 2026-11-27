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Japan’s “green” steel certification raises EU compliance risks for packaging manufacturers
Key takeaways
- A legal analysis warns that Japan’s mass-balance approach to green steel certification is misaligned with EU emissions and anti-greenwashing regulations.
- It notes packaging companies using Japanese green steel certificates may face regulatory risks and difficulties reducing their reported Scope 3 emissions.
- Climate experts call for globally aligned green steel standards and independently verified product-level emissions data.
A legal analysis has suggested that the Japanese marketing approach to “green” steel is structurally misaligned with several EU rules that focus on emissions linked to the physical product and production process.
The report by UK researchers from King’s College London and the London School of Economics warns that the Japan Iron and Steel Federation’s (JISF) “mass-balance” approach clashes with EU regulations tied to actual packaging production emissions. It is endorsed by Solutions for Our Climate (SFOC), an international climate advocacy organization, and Transition Asia, a non-profit think tank.
The analysis Report on the European Union Law Vulnerabilities of the Japanese Green Steel Standard and the JISF Mass-Balance Approach examines how Japan’s green steel certification approach interacts with the EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism.
Jessica Yun, head of Steel at SFOC, tells Packaging Insights: “Steel marketed as green under the Japanese scheme is already being used in F&B cans in Japan. If European packaging companies were to use such environmental claims based solely on such a scheme alone, they may be exposed to risk under the EU’s anti-greenwashing rules.”
Kaoru Koide, Legal Fellow at SFOC, explains that EU law focuses on the emissions of the steel itself, not on the certificates attached to it. “The legal risk falls first on the companies that use this steel, including Japanese manufacturers exporting to Europe.”
“Japan’s steel industry and government now face a choice: keep reallocating reductions on paper, or base product claims, public procurement and subsidies on the actual emissions of every steel plant.”
Greenwashing risks
Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry defined green steel as the material that, “due to additional direct emission reduction actions at the company level, achieves substantial environmental benefits and, when accounting for the associated costs of these actions, commands a higher price than conventional steel.”
According to the report, emissions reductions allocated through Japan’s green steel standard approach cannot simply be treated as reductions in the emissions of the steel a downstream company purchased.
SFOC’s Yun explains: “That means packaging manufacturers and consumer brands may be unable to use the certificates to lower their reported supply chain emissions, even if they have paid a premium for ‘green steel.’”
She shares that to ensure regulatory compliance, green steel certification and emissions accounting need to be anchored in the actual emissions associated with the steel being purchased.
“Emissions reductions should not simply be allocated to selected products through certificates when those reductions are not physically linked to the production of those products,” she adds.
“This also requires greater consistency between certification schemes and the rules that downstream companies use for Scope 3 reporting and environmental claims. Steelmakers should provide transparent, independently verified product-level emissions data, with clear system boundaries and traceability, so that packaging manufacturers and consumer brands can understand the actual carbon footprint of the steel they purchase.”
Call for greater transparency
Yun highlights that certification should reward real reductions in steelmaking emissions, rather than allowing accounting mechanisms to make conventional high-emission steel appear lower-carbon.
“This would give downstream buyers greater confidence in their climate claims while directing green premiums and demand toward genuine investment in low-emission steel production.”
“A globally aligned definition of green steel would set a clear benchmark for what qualifies as low-emission steel. Common carbon-intensity thresholds and transparent product-level emissions data would help prevent high-emission steel from being labeled ‘green’ through accounting mechanisms alone,” she continues.
“A credible standard, with the right incentives, would send a clear demand signal to the industry, rewarding real reductions in steelmaking emissions, helping accelerate investment away from coal-based production toward low-emission technologies.”
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