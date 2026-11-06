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Amcor unveils recyclable flip-top closure for sauces and dressings
Key takeaways
- Amcor introduces the Moderna Flip Top tamper-evident closure for vinegar, sauces, and dressings.
- The lightweight, recycle-ready monomaterial design aims to reduce plastic usage.
- The closure features one-handed opening, controlled dispensing, and an integrated tamper-evident seal.
Amcor has introduced the Moderna Flip Top tamper-evident (TE) closure, which aims to provide a versatile and eco-friendly closure for vinegar, sauces, and dressings.
Amcor shares that it developed the closure to meet consumer expectations for convenience and sustainability. The Moderna features a recycle-ready monomaterial one-piece construction, which can be recycled where appropriate collection facilities exist.
Matthias Hammersen, VP for sales at Amcor Global Rigids Packaging Solutions, says: “With the Moderna Flip Top TE closure, we’ve created a lightweight design that combines functionality, customer convenience, and recycle-readiness, supporting the circular economy while providing improved usability for a wide range of applications.”
Improving consumer convenience
Amcor notes that the lightweight design can assist companies in complying with plastic packaging regulations by lowering material usage.
For consumers, the Moderna Flip Top is said to offer controlled pouring or dispensing of products. The closure is engineered for a 29/21 neck finish, and is available in 2 mm, 6 mm, and multi-orifice sizes.
According to the company, the inclusion of the TE system aims to improve product safety and integrity, with a visible seal that confirms the product has not been previously opened. This safety feature is integrated within the flip-top lid, enabling one-handed actuation.
Amcor highlights that the TE tab can be captured within the closure body after opening. This could reduce the likelihood of it being lost in the waste stream or released into the environment.
The Moderna includes a snap-on application, ensuring a secure seal and integration with PET bottles. The bore seal is designed to protect product freshness, and the closure is available in a range of standard colors, allowing brands to tailor it to meet specific branding requirements.
Earlier this year, Amcor equipped Vöslauer Mineralwasser with a tethered cap for the Austrian water company’s bottles. The tethered cap opens at a wide angle and clicks into place to keep it away from the face, ensuring consumer convenience.
The company also partnered with Wattwiller, a French premium water brand, to introduce a lightweight, ergonomically designed closure. The closure is designed to promote inclusivity, supporting consumers with limited dexterity.
Recently, Amcor launched the Grace head for the all-plastic Wave 2cc pump, aiming to deliver an enhanced consumer experience to personal care packaging.
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