- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Beauty & self care
- Beverages
- Bioplastics
- Caps & closures
- Compostables
- Design & branding
- E-commerce
- Other materials
- Industrial
- Labels & labeling
- Machinery & automation
- Metals
- Other packaging
- Pet food
- Pharma & healthcare
- Premium luxury
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
Multimedia
- Journal
- Events
- Suppliers
Suppliers
- Home
- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Beauty & self care
- Beverages
- Bioplastics
- Caps & closures
- Compostables
- Design & branding
- E-commerce
- Other materials
- Industrial
- Labels & labeling
- Machinery & automation
- Metals
- Other packaging
- Pet food
- Pharma & healthcare
- Premium luxury
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
Multimedia
- Events
- Suppliers
Suppliers
Aptar expands sauce dispenser line with hygienic and functional designs
Key takeaways
- Aptar Closures introduces four sauce dispensing solutions designed to improve hygiene and shelf appeal.
- Consumer research shows bottle and cap design significantly influence purchasing decisions, particularly for portion control and mess reduction.
- New options support brand differentiation and environmental goals.
Aptar Closures has expanded its portfolio of sauce dispenser solutions, combining functionality, hygiene, and visual appeal.
The range includes the Tower, Tab Top, Directional Snap Top, and Ecolite Directional Pour Spout. It aims to help brands enhance consumer experience and support operational scalability.
Katie Schomberg, food market director at Aptar Closures, says: “Our solutions are driven by our understanding of market trends and consumer insights, and we are thrilled to expand our portfolio to conveniently deliver new sauces from our customers that address evolving consumer tastes and dispensing needs around the world.”
A recent Aptar consumer study found that sauce bottles and caps are “substantial factors” in purchasing decisions. Reportedly, consumers emphasize the importance of closures that are attractive, hygienic, and functional — especially for portion control and minimizing mess.
Convenient sauce dispensing
The Tower features a flip-top design that eliminates the need for consumers to interact with the spout. It is designed for spicy sauces and oils. According to Aptar, it also provides a more hygienic experience than a twist-open closure and supports one-handed operation.
The Tab Top design offers “accurate” dispensing and is suitable for thin and thick sauces. It is available in 33–400 and 38–400 sizes with customizable color options for enhanced shelf presence.
The Directional Snap Top aims to provide controlled dispensing with a “unique aesthetic” and various orifice options, “making it ideal for shelf differentiation for diverse sauces.”
Meanwhile, the Ecolite Directional Pour Spout is a lightweight solution, offering reduced material use to “help brands achieve environmental goals without sacrificing functionality or consumer convenience.”
Recently, Aptar unveiled the Trigger Spray Pump, a plastic-based, recyclable dispensing solution for the home care sector.
Moreover, Aptar CSP Technologies opened a medical packaging facility in New Jersey, US, to expand its service offerings to cGMP-compliant manufacturing.
In April, it equipped French dermocosmetics provider Laboratoire SVR with its Micro airless recyclable bottle for three new skin treatments. The bottles, made from PE or PCR plastic, are designed to protect sensitive dermatological beauty formulations.