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Arburg targets Indonesia packaging growth with screw cap machines
Key takeaways
- Arburg will debut its Allrounder Trend electric machines in Indonesia at Allpack 2026, demonstrating high-volume HDPE screw cap production.
- The Allrounder Trend 1800 e can produce 24 screw caps in seven seconds, with Arburg emphasizing energy efficiency, automation, and lower operating costs.
- Arburg sees growth potential as Indonesia’s packaging market expands and local manufacturers continue to rely heavily on imported screw caps.
Arburg will display its new Allrounder Trend electric standard machines for high-density PE (HDPE) screw caps at the Allpack 2026 trade fair in Jakarta, Indonesia (October 20–23).
“Packaging is the biggest industry in the plastics market of Indonesia and also a focus industry of Arburg,” Ruben Sander, director of operations for ASEAN at Arburg, tells Packaging Insights.
Also speaking with us, Haryadi Mulyono, managing director of Arburg Indonesia, says: “Allpack is an important fair, because the packaging business in Indonesia is still prospering compared to other industries. We invite all trade fair visitors to come to our booth and see our new Allrounder Trend machines for the first time in Indonesia.”
“In general, the demand for packaging products is increasing in Indonesia — just as the country’s population is rising,” Sander and Mulyono highlight.
Efficient cap production
Arburg outlines that its Allrounder Trend electric standard machines can produce 24 HDPE screw caps in seven seconds, further describing them as suitable for energy-efficient and cost-effective large-scale production.
The Allrounder Trend currently features four machine sizes, with clamping forces ranging from 500 to 2,000 kN. The machines are equipped with Arburg’s Gestica lite control system, said to have a user-friendly interface and a clearly laid out dashboard.
The electric Allrounder Trend 1800 e is fitted with a 24-cavity mold that facilitates the production process. The resulting screw caps are suitable for standard applications across “all” packaging sectors, including pharmaceuticals, according to the manufacturing company.
Packaging producers are able to set up the Allrounder Trend machines quickly, continues Arburg. The company adds that they are intuitive to operate and easy to maintain, combining energy efficiency, low investment, and operating costs.
For automated injection molding production, the machines can be equipped with Arburg’s robotic systems and the compact protective guards. The company says that the robotic and guard additions can be fully integrated into the machine controller and complex turnkey systems.
Recently, Packaging Insights spoke to SIG, Blue Ocean Closures, and SnapSlide to explore the latest innovations in cap and closure development, including efforts to lower carbon footprints while improving consumer accessibility and product safety.
Bringing Allrounder Trend to Indonesia
Discussing why Arburg chose to demonstrate the Allrounder Trend at Allpack 2026 in Jakarta, Sander and Mulyono explain that Indonesia still mainly imports screw caps from outside the country.
Arburg has been present in Indonesia since 1993 and has had a wholly owned subsidiary since 2006, the company highlights.
“With Allrounder Trend, we have a solution for energy and cost efficiency, as well as reliable and precise part production.”
Mulyono adds that the Allrounder Trend machines offer an “excellent” price–performance ratio.
“We will demonstrate how these standard machines can be used to manufacture packaging products in high quantities efficiently and sustainably,” he continues. “We’ll show our customers how they can increase their productivity and reduce their energy requirement using Arburg’s complete solutions. Automation and digitalization are playing an increasingly important role in this regard.”
The machinery manufacturer says that it supports its customers with bundled expertise, products, and services for smart production and digitalization.
At Allpack 2026, Arburg will also present its own Manufacturing Execution System and the arburgXworld customer portal. It highlights its Manufacturing Execution System, targeting information relating to orders, production progress, changeover times, and maintenance access.
Further responding to digitalization trends, the company will present its arburgXworld tool, which allows users to configure the Allrounder Trend machines, retrieve information about them, and order spare parts. Its AI-based Ask Arburg app provides additional information on injection molding, all Arburg products, and processes relating to injection molding, and it can help with troubleshooting.
Indonesia is expanding its regulatory oversight of the packaging industry. Last summer, the country prepared to enforce an EPR with gradual implementation, while earlier this year, it announced plans to standardize tobacco packaging to reduce consumer appeal.