- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Beauty & self care
- Beverages
- Bioplastics
- Caps & closures
- Compostables
- Design & branding
- E-commerce
- Other materials
- Industrial
- Labels & labeling
- Machinery & automation
- Metals
- Other packaging
- Pet food
- Pharma & healthcare
- Premium luxury
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Journal
- Events
- Suppliers
- Home
- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Beauty & self care
- Beverages
- Bioplastics
- Caps & closures
- Compostables
- Design & branding
- E-commerce
- Other materials
- Industrial
- Labels & labeling
- Machinery & automation
- Metals
- Other packaging
- Pet food
- Pharma & healthcare
- Premium luxury
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Events
- Suppliers
Coverpla supplies glass bottle for dog perfume
Key takeaways
- Coverpla provided its 100 mL Urban bottle, Saxon cap, and Sensea pump for Bruno Mocher’s Dog de Lux fragrance.
- The scent was created by Parfumerie Galimard, one of France’s oldest perfume houses.
- The project targets high-spending pet owners seeking luxury, design-led products.
Coverpla has equipped Bruno Mocher, a perfumer known for his work with Parfumerie Galimard, with its glass Urban bottle for the luxury dog perfume range, Dog de Lux.
The 100 mL bottle features Coverpla’s black surlyn Saxon cap and aluminum Sensea pump cover and pump, which is said to create a fine and even mist pattern. The scent was created by Parfumerie Galimard, one of the oldest scent houses in France.
Sébastien Saussereau, director at Coverpla, says: “For this development, we respected the codes of high-end perfumery with sophisticated, contemporary packaging that is both beautiful and practical.”
Mocher is well-known for his hair care fragrance innovations and has recently branched into fragrances for dogs that evoke luxury and aesthetic appeal.
He says: “Until now, there were only sprays presented in simple bottles that were nothing special. My idea was to target France’s nine million dog owners, of whom 7% spend as much as €3,000 (US$3,300) a month on so-called ‘leisure’ products.”
Mocher further explains that he chose Coverpla as a packaging partner due to its technical and creative expertise in luxury perfume packaging.
“The scenario of Dog de Lux has been illustrated by the meeting of our family-owned company and the different players in the value chain who rose to meet every challenge. Coverpla, in this instance, acted as a technical and creative partner, with enthusiasm and flexibility.”
Controversial scent
Dog perfumes have been on the market for some years and are available at pet stores and groomers. However, animal activists have raised concerns about the impact of fragrances on dogs.
Previously, Dolce & Gabbana’s release of a scented mist for dogs underwent criticism by experts who had reservations about the use of dog perfumes.
The Italian luxury fashion brand said the product is certified as suitable for animal use, but PETA founder, Ingrid Newkirk, told Plant Based News: “PETA advises dog guardians never to apply any scented sprays to their animal companions.”
Glass in cosmetics packaging
Coverpla supplies luxury packaging for fragrance and cosmetics. Recently, it announced a partnership with Heinz Glas for the sale of seven glass bottle models for fragrances and cosmetics.
Meanwhile, Cosmetics Europe became Close the Glass Loop’s 15th European partner, aiming to provide operational and practical solutions for recycling cosmetic glass packaging.
Last year, the Estée Lauder Companies and glass recycling specialist Strategic Materials published a cosmetic glass recycling case study to help design glass that can yield a higher output of recyclable cullet.