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Breaking news: International Paper approves DS Smith spin-off with London listing set for December 7
Key takeaways
- International Paper expects to complete the spin-off of its EMEA business, DS Smith, on December 7, keeping a 19.9% stake.
- DS Smith’'s shares are expected to trade on the London Stock Exchange and, via ADRs, the NYSE, under the ticker SMDS.
- International Paper will delist its own shares from the LSE on December 22 and trade only on the NYSE.
International Paper’s (IP) board of directors has approved the spin-off of its EMEA Packaging Business into an independent and publicly traded entity — DS Smith. IP has set December 7 as the date for DS Smith’s spin-off and will retain a 19.9% stake.
DS Smith’s shares are expected to begin trading on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), UK, with the American Depositary Receipts listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), US, both under the ticker SMDS, IP indicates.
The separation remains subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions and regulatory approvals, according to IP’s announcement to the LSE. Additionally, IP will delist its own shares from the LSE following completion of the separation.
Tim Nicholls, the incoming CEO of DS Smith, comments: “Today’s announcement of our planned listing date is a significant step towards establishing the new DS Smith as an independent public company.”
“Delivering a process of this scale and complexity within such a short timeframe is a remarkable achievement and reflects the focus and dedication of our colleagues across the business,” Nicholls tells Packaging Insights.
IP tells us: “Legacy DS Smith operations in North America have been folded into IP. For all of our customers in North America, it will be business as usual. Customers who do business with IP in North America will experience no disruptions to service as a result of the spin-off.”
IP’s chairman and CEO, Andy Silvernail, states: “Completing the separation ahead of our original timeline is a milestone for IP. We believe strongly in their [DS Smith] future, and with IP retaining a 19.9% stake, we will remain an important shareholder.”
In April 2024, the US-based packaging giant IP announced an agreement for an all-share takeover of DS Smith for US$7.2 billion. Following a green light from the European Commission, the two entities officially merged in 2025.
Last month, IP announced that it is in early-stage talks with bidders over a potential sale of its EMEA packaging business.
Two companies, two markets
IP intends to delist its common stock of US$1.00 from the LSE on December 22, 2026. The company’s shares will continue to be listed and admitted to trading on the NYSE. Following the London delisting, IP’s shares will only be listed on the NYSE, the company adds.
As a result of the separation and the “change in geographic scale,”, IP says that it “carefully considered” its LSE listing, concluding that delisting in London “is in the best interests” of the company.
IP’s statement to Packaging Insights adds further context to the planned spin-off: “In January, we announced the decision to create two scaled, regional packaging solutions leaders. The intention was to enable each with focused management teams and business models, tailored investment and capital allocation strategies, and compelling financial profiles.”
“Combining IP and DS Smith enabled the company to significantly strengthen the businesses in both North America and EMEA. In the year since acquiring DS Smith, our 80/20 approach enabled us to recognize significant regional benefits, improve customer delivery, and strengthen our relative supply position in both geographies,” the company elaborates.
“It was clear that the next right step in our transformation journey to achieve full value creation potential was to create two independent, regionally focused companies.”
Silvernail comments: “We are excited to establish two leaders in sustainable packaging positioned to win in their respective markets. Throughout this process, we have continued to invest in DS Smith, and Nicholls, Vincent Bonnot [DS Smith CFO], and the entire team have done an exceptional job delivering against the strategy.”
Nicholls adds: “Following a successful period under IP’s ownership, we are entering this next phase from a position of strength, as a streamlined, more focused and cost competitive organization, with strong customer relationships and a clear strategic direction.”
“As an independent company, we will have greater flexibility to pursue our strategic priorities, invest behind the opportunities that offer the greatest potential for value creation and continue driving disciplined, profitable growth.”
“The new DS Smith has the scale, capabilities, and market opportunities to deliver sustainable growth and attractive long-term returns for shareholders.”
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