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Swedish R&D company targets food spoilage with labeling technology
Key takeaways
- Vistab International has launched Freshtag, a temperature-sensitive label that changes from green to yellow and red to indicate potentially unsafe conditions for perishable foods.
- The label requires no technical setup and is designed for applications across refrigerated, frozen, and passive storage environments, including retail, food delivery, and catering.
- Vistab says the technology can help identify compromised products, reduce spoilage-related losses, and improve food safety monitoring across supply chains.
Vistab International has unveiled the Freshtag label, capable of changing its color based on temperature to determine the quality and safety of perishable food items.
The label remains green when conditions are safe, then shifts to yellow and to red if unsafe temperatures are detected, according to product guidelines.
The label is aimed at a broad range of customers who need to validate food safety at a glance regardless of spoken language or location, including culinary professionals and food delivery recipients.
“Freshtag represents a cost-effective, easy-to-integrate solution for food safety and quality management systems,” according to the Swedish R&D company behind the solution.
“At the core of the Freshtag’s engineering innovation is its unique ‘Stoplight Technology,’ which provides a clear, universally understood visual cue.”
Possible applications
Vistab adds that Freshtag is compliant with the requirements of the US Food and Drug Administration and the Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point, as well as with EU regulations and the ISO 9001 international standard for quality management systems.
“The Freshtag system is highly versatile, suitable for use in refrigerated, frozen, or passive storage environments.”
Freshtag does not require tools or technical setup, continues Vistab. It says that the labels are simple to receive, store, and apply in campus dining, remote services, retail settings, e-commerce packaging, or home delivery.
“They deliver cumulative temperature tracking consistently along the entire supply chain.”
Vistab argues that the innovation may reduce replacement orders and costly refunds by identifying products with compromised integrity, leading to improved customer confidence and satisfaction.
More on its food waste reduction production, the R&D company says that the tag can minimize spoilage-related losses, reinforcing trust in the safety and quality of perishable goods, while helping to protect profit margins, “even as ingredients and packaging costs fluctuate.”
The rollout of labels and packaging technology to detect food spoilage has coincided with cyber-attacks on Europe’s cold chain infrastructure.
Recently, Fresh Inset highlighted its Vidre+ stickers that can extend table grape shelf life to reduce food waste, while Danish researchers tested clay for packaging that detects and controls product ripening.
Meanwhile, researchers in Japan developed food packaging that combines self-healing materials, AI, natural pigments, gas, and pH sensors to identify spoilage signals.
In a recent conversation with Packaging Insights, Sealed Air, Coveris, and Dole discussed how innovative materials, optimized engineering, and circular supply chain strategies are transforming food preservation without compromising product quality.
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