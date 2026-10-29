- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Beauty & self care
- Beverages
- Bioplastics
- Caps & closures
- Compostables
- Design & branding
- E-commerce
- Electronics
- Labels & labeling
- Machinery & automation
- Metals
- Other materials
- Other packaging
- Pet food
- Pharma & healthcare
- Premium luxury
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Journal
- Events
- Suppliers
- Home
- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Beauty & self care
- Beverages
- Bioplastics
- Caps & closures
- Compostables
- Design & branding
- E-commerce
- Electronics
- Labels & labeling
- Machinery & automation
- Metals
- Other materials
- Other packaging
- Pet food
- Pharma & healthcare
- Premium luxury
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Events
- Suppliers
Europe’s plastic packaging waste rises as recycling struggles to keep pace
Key takeaways
- EU consumers generated 35.9 kg of plastic packaging waste per person in 2024, with 15.3 kg recycled.
- The EU plastic packaging recycling rate rose slightly to 42.4%, but industry experts warn that recycling gains are being outpaced by continued growth in plastic production and packaging use.
- Plastics Europe and Zero Waste Europe call for stronger collection systems, reuse and refill models, improved recycling infrastructure, and more harmonized circular economy policies.
New Eurostat findings have revealed that in 2024, 35.9 kg of plastic packaging waste was generated per person in the EU, of which 15.3 kg was recycled.
The EU’s statistical office also found that, in total, 81.5 million metric tons of packaging waste was generated in the EU in 2024. Packaging waste per capita increased by 3.2 kg compared with 2023, and by 19.6 kg compared with 2014.
Alongside rising plastic packaging generation, the data also reveals that last year, the EU recycled 42.4% of all the generated plastic packaging waste, indicating a small increase in the recycling rate compared with 2023 (41.6%).
Packaging Insights speaks to Plastics Europe and Zero Waste Europe about the implications of Eurostat’s findings amid rising plastic production, weak recycling infrastructure, and regulatory requirements.
“Plastic packaging waste per capita reflects a complex reality,” Dr. Katharina Schlegel Thummer, circularity director at Plastics Europe, tells us.
“While recycling performance in Europe is improving, the overall volume of packaging is driven by consumption patterns, e-commerce, food security needs, and the widespread use of packaging across modern supply chains.”
Lauriane Veillard, policy officer for chemical recycling and plastic-to-fuels at Zero Waste Europe, views Eurostat’s findings in the context of continued plastic production and reliance on single-use items.
“While recycling increases, the amount of virgin production increases even more,” she tells us. “So, while the recycling rate increases, it does not say anything about waste generation in the first place.”
According to Eurostat, of all the packaging waste generated, 40.8% was paper and cardboard, 19.9% plastic, 18.1% glass, 16.2% wood, 4.8% metal, and 0.2% other materials.
Country’s leading the way
Among EU countries, Latvia recorded the highest recycling rate at 71.0%, followed by Belgium at 58.2%, Poland at 56.0%, and Czechia at 53.7%.
In contrast, Eurostat’s data indicates the lowest plastic packaging recycling rates were recorded in Denmark at 22.5%, Finland at 26.9%, and France at 27.4%.
“The differences in recycling rates across Europe reflect variations in national collection systems, sorting and recycling infrastructure, policy implementation, producer responsibility schemes, consumer participation, and investment,” outlines Schlegel Thummer.
“Although the EU has a common legislative framework, member states remain at very different stages of circular economy development.”
Moreover, she notes that organizations can measure recycling rates differently, resulting in varying results, with Plastics Europe’s latest analysis identifying Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, and Spain among Europe’s “stronger performers in building comprehensive circular plastics ecosystems.”
Eurostat’s data on recycling rates indicates something else to Veillard, who notes how each of the countries with the leading recyclability rates has a deposit return scheme (DRS).
“DRS is an effective tool to support high-quality collection that is key to supporting high-quality recycling,” she notes.
“Latvia launched its DRS system in 2022, which can explain such a result. When we look closer to Denmark, we see that the country relies heavily on a waste-to-energy system to address municipal waste, where plastics tend to be part of mixed waste that is incinerated instead of recycled through a dedicated separate collection system or mixed waste sorting.”
Previously, Zero Waste Europe and its Bulgaria-based member Za Zemiata, an environmental NGO, found large discrepancies between Eurostat’s recycling figures for Bulgaria and data reports from local municipalities.
Mitigating plastic packaging waste
Eurostat data shows that both generated plastic packaging waste and the amount recycled increased by 0.6 kg compared to 2023.
To combat rising levels of plastic packaging waste, Veillard argues that “recycling alone can’t compensate for the ever-increasing use of packaging.”
“To reverse this trend, it is key to directly address the mechanism supporting single-use plastic packaging by developing reusable and refillable systems and formats as required by the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR).”
Schlegel Thummer suggests a different approach, saying that keeping valuable materials in circulation must be a “priority.”
“This requires better packaging design, improved collection and sorting systems, increased reuse where it delivers environmental benefits, and significantly greater investment in Europe’s domestic recycling capacity.”
She also underscores that EPR legislation is a “key instrument” that can help finance collection, sorting, and recycling while also creating an economic incentive for brands and producers.
Schlegel Thummer continues: “Eco-modulated producer fees can reward recyclability and design for recycling, while bonuses for recycled content can stimulate demand for secondary raw materials and support investment in recycling infrastructure.”
Moving forward
Schlegel Thummer outlines that the value chain must work together to address plastic circularity in Europe.
“Industry and policymakers must work together to address Europe’s competitiveness challenges, including high energy costs and regulatory fragmentation, improve recycling infrastructure across member states, and create a genuine single market for circular materials.”
Previously, Zero Waste Europe called for system optimization, harmonized rules, and transparency under the PPWR, highlighting the need for a central registry of producers and a European EPR oversight body to tackle key issues.
Schlegel Thummer adds: “The forthcoming Circular Economy Act offers an opportunity to address this fragmentation by promoting a more harmonized approach across member states, helping create a genuine single market for circular materials and providing greater consistency and predictability for investment across Europe.”
Earlier this year, Packaging Insights discussed Europe’s transition to a circular plastic economy with Craig Arnold, VP at Plastics Europe, who argued that the “economic conditions to scale circularity are missing.”
Upcoming webinars
How to achieve PPWR compliance: A practical guide
FoodChain ID