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September in review: Industry navigates decarbonization, regulation & innovation
Key takeaways
- September’s packaging developments centered on decarbonization, recyclability, EPR, and regulatory change across Europe, the US, Latin America, and Asia.
- Cargill Bioindustrial, Tetra Pak, McDonald’s Netherlands, BASF, and Evonik featured in developments spanning materials innovation, reuse, chemicals, and market expansion.
- Industry stakeholders highlighted growing pressure to reconcile sustainability targets with practical challenges.
In September, the packaging industry continued to navigate supply chain, market, and sustainability challenges, with companies taking different approaches across packaging formats.
We explored the competing pathways to packaging decarbonization, from PET’s carbon footprint to bio-based additives, as well as the practical challenges facing flexible packaging and machinery manufacturers as recyclability demands evolve.
We also examined regulatory developments across the UK, EU, US, and Latin America, including diverging approaches to recyclability, the expansion of EPR, and new rules around packaging claims.
Meanwhile, developments from China, Japan, and the Netherlands highlighted how sustainability requirements are affecting packaging innovation, reuse, and market expansion.
Packaging Insights explores some of September’s biggest stories.
Packaging decarbonization: PET’s carbon advantage meets plastics’ systemic challenge
The packaging industry is exploring many routes toward decarbonization. While some companies invest in renewable energy and others switch to bio-based materials, the goal remains the same: to reduce GHGs released into the atmosphere.
We spoke to Srinivasan “Shankar” Prabhushankar, technical director at the National Association for PET Container Resources, and Stephanie Paillat, head of responsible investment at Chenavari, to explore the tension between different methods of decarbonization.
Material Week Tokyo 2026 live: Cargill presents FDA-approved polymer additive
Cargill Bioindustrial is presenting its Incroflo P50 additive for polymers at the Highly-Functional Material Week trade show in Tokyo, Japan (September 30–October 2). The 86% bio-based Incroflo P50 can be added to polymers for food-contact film packaging to aid processing. On the show floor, we discussed Incroflo P50 with Cargill Bioindustrial.
UK and EU recyclability rules risk widening packaging compliance gap
QBCRA outlines next steps for Quebec’s evolving DRS
The EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation mandates that all packaging is recyclable by 2030. Meanwhile, the UK’s packaging EPR requires packagers to use the Recyclability Assessment Methodology 2027 to assess the recyclability of household packaging.
We spoke with Alex Hilton, director of Policy and Public Affairs at UK-based regulatory compliance provider Beyondly, about how UK and EU approaches may diverge.
EPR in Latin America: Regulatory momentum meets fragmented implementation
EPR legislation is expanding across Latin America as governments seek to reduce packaging waste and advance the circular economy, but fragmented regulations and socioeconomic realities continue to hamper implementation.
Martha Ricardi, director of Latin American strategy at the non-profit Association of Plastic Recyclers, and Rodrigo Leiva Neumann, director of environmental consultancy Valoryza, discussed how EPR legislation is expanding across the region, as well as the challenges inhibiting its effectiveness and full-scale adoption.
EPR funding emerges as e-commerce packaging pressures strain US recycling systems
The Recycling Partnership revealed that, as the US e-commerce industry continues to expand, companies are making packaging lighter to save on shipping costs. However, the increase in lighter, flexible packaging formats is creating challenges for residential recycling systems in many parts of the country.
Cody Marshall, chief programs officer at The Recycling Partnership, told us that funding demand is becoming more urgent as non-bottle PET, PP, as well as film and flexibles grow in the residential stream.
US House subcommittee advances Pack Act to standardize claims
A US House of Representatives’ Energy and Commerce subcommittee advanced H.R. 6832, the Packaging and Claims Knowledge (Pack) Act, on September 1, 2026. The Pack Act aims to establish a national framework for recyclable, compostable, and reusable packaging claims. We spoke to Lynn Dyer, president of the American Institute for Packaging and the Environment, about what the legislation would mean for packaging industry stakeholders in the US.
China’s flexible packaging market balances recyclability, barrier & production demands
In China’s flexible packaging market, brands and converters are balancing material reduction and monomaterial demands with strict barrier performance, cost constraints, and high-speed production realities.
Zhengsen Luo, director at Szkayu Packaging, a China-based manufacturer of custom flexible packaging, printed rollstock, and labels, explained that bridging the gap between recyclability and commercial viability requires connecting material science and digital prepress early in product development.
Tetra Pak and Shanghai Meilin expand Tetra Recart into Asian dessert soups
Tetra Pak partnered with Shanghai Meilin, a sub-brand of Shanghai Bright Meat Group, to expand the possibilities for packaged Asian soup desserts with its Tetra Recart carton packaging for shelf-stable foods. The companies said that Tetra Recart’s established category solution brings Asian dessert concepts’ rich ingredients, authentic flavors, and cultural heritage to supermarkets, convenience stores, and e-commerce platforms.
McDonald’s Netherlands risks €3.75M penalty over single-use cup violations
An investigation from the Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT) determined that McDonald’s Netherlands violated Dutch single-use plastics rules. The ILT found that the fast food giant had been offering single-use cups for on-site consumption, despite the Dutch Regulation on Single-Use Plastic Products.
We sat down with McDonald’s Netherlands, the Fair Resource Foundation, and the ILT, to discuss the impact of the investigation and the viability of reuse systems in quick-service restaurants.
BV Glas: Germany’s glass industry faces capacity pressures amid weak demand
Despite strong infrastructure, technical expertise, and industry experience, Germany’s glass sector is facing weaker demand, said Christiane Nelles, director general of the Federal Association of the German Glass Industry (BV Glas).
She argued this is due to overall lower demand in the glass packaging market and changing consumer behavior. Nelles explained the current state of Germany’s glass production capacity and how policymakers can bolster the industry to prevent further closures.
Packaging machinery manufacturers respond to sustainability requirements
Sustainability credentials have become a must for the packaging sector, affecting machinery manufacturers as well. As a result, packaging machine companies are creating tools that promise low-impact product preservation, low costs, and smooth production processes.
We sat down with Markem-Imaje, Multivac, Sidel, Syntegon, and UFlex to explore the packaging machinery factors they see as most impactful to the industry’s sustainability efforts.
BASF approaches Evonik over potential takeover, puts packaging chemicals in focus
BASF considered a potential takeover of specialty chemicals company Evonik. A spokesperson for Evonik confirmed that the company has been approached by BASF, however, since the article’s publication Evonik has rejected the bid as too low, according to Reuters.