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HiFlow provides ERP software to Florida corrugated pack converter
Key takeaways
- St. Pete Paper & Packaging has implemented HiFlow’s ERP system following an expansion of its Florida facility from 26,000 to 58,000 square feet.
- The software aims to improve estimating, quoting, production scheduling, job-cost visibility, and capacity planning by consolidating previously disconnected systems.
- HiFlow is also introducing six AI-powered workflows, including an AI Quote Agent designed to streamline estimates and reduce repetitive administrative tasks.
Packaging software provider HiFlow Solutions has supplied St. Pete Paper & Packaging, a corrugated sheet converter, with its Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) digital system for packaging production optimization.
St. Pete Paper & Packaging is a converter of corrugated sheets into finished packaging through printing, scoring, folding, and die cutting, based in Florida, US. The company recently expanded its facility in Palmetto, Florida, from 26,000 to 58,000 square feet.
The expansion made the company’s internal systems difficult to manage, according to St. Pete Paper & Packaging. Its systems operated by creating duplicate data entries and by manually moving information between systems.
“We had outgrown the Access database,” says Tom Gomez, president and CEO of St. Pete Paper & Packaging. “We were doing a lot of double entry between Excel, QuickBooks, and the Access database.”
“As our sales grew and we added more customers, the way we were doing things was starting to hamper us. We wanted to bring everything together under one software platform and become more efficient.”
Gomez adds that “HiFlow stood out for its user interface, industry knowledge, and ability to accommodate specialty work, including jobs requiring multiple production steps, and hand labor.”
“During the evaluation, HiFlow demonstrated how one of the company’s more complex jobs could move through estimating and production in a straightforward way.”
ERP for optimization
Following the complete HiFlow ERP implementation, St. Pete Paper & Packaging says it expects to see an improvement in its estimations and quoting, order entry, production scheduling, job-cost visibility, and capacity planning.
Gomez indicates the need for improved visibility and clarity in his company’s machine workloads, job profitability, and production lead times for customers.
Meanwhile, Steve DeBenedetto, business development manager at HiFlow Solutions, outlines: “St. Pete Paper & Packaging is the kind of manufacturer HiFlow was built to support. Tom Gomez’s team has a sophisticated operation with specialized routings, shorter runs, and complex production requirements.”
“HiFlow’s job is not to force that business into a rigid ERP structure, but to give them the tools and visibility to manage the way they actually work.”
Mariusz Sosnowski, president and CEO of HiFlow Solutions, adds: “Manufacturers should not have to spend valuable time doing work their ERP can increasingly do for them.”
“Our direction is clear: build ERP technology that does real work, improves visibility, and gives people more time to focus on customers, production, and growth. St. Pete Paper & Packaging is building this foundation for its future.”
Partnership potential
St. Pete Paper & Packaging says that it is further interested in HiFlow’s expanding AI capabilities.
HiFlow currently offers six AI-powered workflows aiming to take over repetitive administrative work. Additionally, the HiFlow AI Quote Agent sets out to introduce a “conversational approach” to estimates and is part of the company’s emerging Agentic ERP direction.
Gomez adds that the company also selected HiFlow’s ERP because of the software provider’s experience in the corrugated packaging industry and its responsiveness during the evaluation process.
HiFlow Solutions launched its ERP system and six AI-enabled workflow platforms for repetitive administrative work last month at Labels & Outer Packaging Embellishment 2026 in Chicago, US.
Meanwhile, Aicomp, X-IT, SAP, and T.CON highlighted their latest AI and ERP solutions for the packaging sector at the 2026 Aicomp Summit.
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