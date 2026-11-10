- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Beauty & self care
- Beverages
- Bioplastics
- Caps & closures
- Compostables
- Design & branding
- E-commerce
- Electronics
- Labels & labeling
- Machinery & automation
- Metals
- Other materials
- Other packaging
- Pet food
- Pharma & healthcare
- Premium luxury
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Journal
- Events
- Suppliers
- Home
- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Beauty & self care
- Beverages
- Bioplastics
- Caps & closures
- Compostables
- Design & branding
- E-commerce
- Electronics
- Labels & labeling
- Machinery & automation
- Metals
- Other materials
- Other packaging
- Pet food
- Pharma & healthcare
- Premium luxury
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Events
- Suppliers
EU’s CEN greenlights new biodegradable packaging standards to support PPWR
Key takeaways
- The EU’s CEN has adopted four technical specifications to improve biodegradable plastic packaging design and recyclability.
- The specifications will support the EU’s PPWR Design for Recycling requirements and recyclability assessments.
- European Bioplastics highlights sorting infrastructure gaps and low waste volumes as key barriers to recycling scalability.
National Members of the European Committee for Standardization (CEN) have approved four new technical specifications related to packaging made from biodegradable plastics.
The technical specifications include guidelines for the design of rigid and flexible biodegradable plastic packaging, as well as a recyclability evaluation, under the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) Delegated Act on Design for Recycling, which is set for adoption by January 2028.
The specifications are a result of a subgroup, requested by European Bioplastics, within the CEN working group responsible for Design for Recycling of plastic packaging products under the PPWR.
Packaging Insights speaks to European Bioplastics, the liaison organization for the working group and part of the subcommittee, about how the technical specifications can provide industry clarity surrounding end-of-life scenarios of biodegradable plastics amid the challenges to effective waste management.
“The CEN technical specifications will provide, in the first instance, packaging producers with guidance on how to design packaging in a way that would enable the option of material recycling at the end of life, where appropriate,” a spokesperson tells us.
“It also provides insights to brand owners and packaging producers to assess the potential recyclability of their existing packaging through traffic light tables and testing protocols.”
Strengthening the PPWR
The PPWR began applying in August this year, and as its requirements are gradually implemented, regulators and industry are working to clarify its scope. The spokesperson says that the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC) “closely followed” the preparation of the technical specifications,
“The valuable technical input from these specifications, alongside that provided by other specifications and standards developed within CEN, is expected to be used in the development of the PPWR Delegated Acts on Design for Recycling,” continues the spokesperson.
The specifications will also help with the calculation of Recyclability Performance Grades for biodegradable packaging.
“Ultimately, these specifications will help ensure that packaging is designed so that it can be materially recycled (in cases where organic recycling is not the applicable end-of-life option), thereby contributing further to the circularity of these materials.”
Circularity challenges
Bioplastics are increasingly positioned within the EU as a viable packaging material for circularity; however, adoption and scalability challenges remain. Earlier this year, the Circular Bio-based Europe Joint Undertaking said it expected several bio-based material projects it funds to achieve “widespread” market adoption over the coming years.
The spokesperson argues that the “main challenge” for the recycling of biodegradable plastic packaging is that existing infrastructure in Europe fails to accurately identify and sort it according to its “predominant materials.”
The biodegradable plastic packaging within recycling streams is “still very small,” and therefore not always worth the investment for sorting facilities or waste management companies, according to the European Bioplastics spokesperson.
“Efficient plastic recycling relies on the ability to sort post-consumer packaging into its predominant material types or groups,” underscores the spokesperson, adding that this is already common practice for conventional plastics.
Addressing this challenge within Europe requires collaboration between industry and member states, says the spokesperson, suggesting that investments can stimulate market growth and enable sorting facilities across the continent to accommodate biodegradable plastic packaging waste streams.
“European Bioplastics is open to dialogue on this topic and actively searches for interested stakeholders to help make this happen. Correctly sorted materials, in sufficient volumes, can support further development and scaling of the relevant recycling capacities.”
Upcoming webinars
How to achieve PPWR compliance: A practical guide
FoodChain ID
What's next for Fish & Seafood? From changing markets to new production opportunities
GEA