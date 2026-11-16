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Interpack China 2026 live: Automation and energy efficiency drive machinery innovation
Key takeaways
- At Interpack China 2026, companies are highlighting automated, energy-efficient, and flexible packaging machinery designed to improve production efficiency and reduce operating costs.
- Somic Packaging showcases automated cartoning machines, while Bobst highlights flexible packaging printing technologies alongside Rolls Technology.
- Tederic presents an all-electric injection molding machine and an in-mold labeling solution for milk tea cups.
At Interpack China 2026 (Nov 16–18) in Shanghai, packaging machinery manufacturers are highlighting automated, energy-efficient, and flexible production technologies tailored to evolving market demands.
At the event, Somic Packaging, Bobst, and Tederic, an injection molding machine manufacturer based in China, are among the companies highlighting technologies that enable brands to meet rising consumer demands while maintaining cost and energy efficiency.
Somic Packaging is presenting its portfolio of cartoning machines and digital services. The company is showcasing Somic 202, a compact solution that packs pre-packaged products into single-part cardboard packaging. The cartoning machine is said to combine durable mechanics with platform-independent Somic control technology, providing “maximum reliability and easy operation.”
Somic Packaging is also presenting Somic 323, a packaging machine that is said to be able to pack various products in a space‑saving manner into shipping and display cartons. The company says it can group pre-packaged products and pack them into trays, wraparound cartons, and lid/tray packaging. The solution can be tailored based on different production requirements — from standard packaging to shelf‑ready solutions for retail.
Another solution the company is highlighting is Somic 434, a cartoning machine that produces shelf-ready cartons for different industries, including food, non-food, pet food, cosmetics, and healthcare. It is said to be able to deliver “maximum efficiency and precision” and integrate into existing production lines.
“The three machine lines let manufacturers choose the right level of performance and automation for their needs. This applies whether they are starting out in cartoning or running demanding, high-end production,” a Somic Packaging spokesperson tells Packaging Insights.
The company will demonstrate Somic Eagle and Somic Connect. The digital services can enable “fast diagnosis and efficient solutions, which keep machines running and minimize downtime,” according to Somic Packaging.
“Somic Eagle and Somic Connect support fault diagnosis and efficient problem-solving. This helps customers keep production stable and respond quickly when issues arise,” says the spokesperson.
Advancing printing capacity
On the show floor, Bobst is exhibiting alongside Rolls Technology, a strategic manufacturing facility established in China by Australian flexible packaging manufacturer RollsPack, showcasing the companies’ innovations in high-end flexible packaging printing.
In 2025, its Jiangsu factory officially opened in the Huai’an Economic and Technological Development Zone, China, with a planned annual production capacity of 24,000 metric tons of high-end plastic packaging materials.
Rolls Technology invested in two RS 3.0 Plus gravure printing presses and a Vision central impression (CI) Flexo press equipped with the smartGPS system.
The RS 3.0 Plus press supports printing with water-based and solvent-based inks on various flexible packaging materials, including eco-friendly packaging substrates.
Bobst highlights that the Vision CI is said to enable quick setup and changeover. It features “technical innovations and automation that ensure repeatable process consistency, minimum waste, and easy manufacturing.”
“As the global packaging industry is accelerating the transition toward low-carbon and intelligent manufacturing, balancing production efficiency, product quality, and sustainability has become a key priority for flexible packaging manufacturers,” says Bobst.
“The Vision CI helps Rolls Technology meet growing customer demand for customized, high-quality, and sustainable packaging solutions. These capabilities provide the company with a stronger foundation for expanding its presence in the premium flexible packaging market.”
Clean production
Meanwhile, Tederic, an injection molding machine manufacturer based in China, is showcasing the NEO·E350II Pac all-electric injection molding machine at the event.
“For food packaging producers, increasing output means managing cleanliness, energy use, and operating costs,” says Tederic.
The company shares that its NEO·E350II Pac is engineered around the practical needs of packaging manufacturers, bringing together packaging-specific equipment and all-electric performance. The machine is said to integrate all-electric drives, high-speed injection, and precise control to support efficient production of thin-wall and deep-cavity packaging.
To meet the strong consumer demand for milk tea and freshly prepared tea beverages in China, Tederic is also demonstrating a six-cavity in-mold labeling (IML) solution for 700 mL PP milk tea cups.
According to Tederic, the system combines thin-wall injection molding with IML, utilizing all-electric drives and precise control to support “stable, clean production while maintaining a steady production cycle.”
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