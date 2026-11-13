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Sidel to spotlight liquid packaging technologies at Drink Japan 2026
Key takeaways
- Sidel will showcase its EvoBlow Laser and Aseptic Predis X4 systems at Drink Japan 2026.
- The EvoBlow Laser uses precision laser heating to produce lightweight PET and rPET bottles with improved material distribution.
- The Aseptic Predis X4 integrates blowing, dry preform sterilization, filling, and capping bottles for sensitive beverages.
Sidel will showcase its EvoBlow Laser and Aseptic Predis X4 systems for liquid packaging at the upcoming Drink Japan 2026 in Tokyo (Nov 18–20). The global liquid packaging equipment and services provider says it will also be discussing the beverage packaging industry’s demand for improved precision, cost-efficiency, operational agility, and recyclability.
“Drink Japan 2026 is an important showcase for Sidel in one of our most significant markets, with around a third of the Japanese food processing industry focused on liquids and particularly beverages and the growing soft drinks market,” explains Fujii Takeshi, country director at Sidel Japan.
“Japan’s buoyancy of its ready-to-drink tea and dairy market is reflected in the strong demand for lightweighted, smart-design drinks packaging, combined with cost-efficiencies, and extended shelf life. Drink Japan 2026 is a perfect forum to demonstrate Sidel’s turnkey solutions and services.”
At its booth, Sidel Japan is set towill present a range of solutions, including for sensitive products such as teas, beer, carbonated drinks, juice, and health drinks.
Laser blow bottling on show.
On the show floor, Sidel will highlight its EvoBlow Laser that incorporates the company’s bottle blowing technology compatible with conventional and recycled PET (rPET). The machine uses up to 36 heating lines versus 10 zones in comparable halogen-based systems.
In an interview with Packaging Insights, Andrea Solfa, product manager for End of Lines and Tunnels at Sidel, explained that the EvoBlow Laser replaces conventional heating methods with precise laser technology, enabling greater control over bottle production and a more accurate material distribution.
Sidel provideds its EvoBlow Laser technology to support the beverage company Refresco in lightweighting its 1.5 L PET bottles.
The company asserts that it can create lighter and stronger containers, while delivering cost reduction, operational flexibility, and consistent quality. It also says it helps brands meet recycling and sustainability requirements.
Aseptic solutions for a growing market
Sidel will further highlight its Combi systems that can be incorporated into modular systems for comprehensive blowing, filling, and capping in a single enclosure. This way, they are said to improve line performance and reduce material usage.
Sidel’s Aseptic Predis X4, the latest generation of Combi, can deliver “the fastest, simplest, aseptic solutions for lightweight packaging strategies while maintaining product integrity and shelf life,” according to the producer.
The company details that it offers an integrated blow-fill-cap solution that incorporates Predis dry preform sterilization inside the blower. It says that this system is designed for PET and rPET containers suitable for sensitive beverages, reflecting Japan’s growing market for juice, nectars, soft drinks, isotonic drinks and teas, liquid dairy products, and low-acid applications.
Earlier this year, Sidel provided China’s Guangdong Baisen Food with its Aseptic Combi Predis line for near-neutral beverage products.
This week, the company partnered with China Resources Beverage, a major bottled water provider in the country. Sidel will supply its Predis technology as part of the partnership.
Sidel says that its aseptic technology eliminates the need for bottle rinsing and reduces water and chemical consumption, which can support manufacturers in meeting food safety and sustainability targets.
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