UNDP and Jordan unveil project to phase out single-use plastic in F&B packaging
Key takeaways
- The UNDP and Jordan’s Ministry of Environment introduced the Circular Solutions to Plastic Pollution project to eliminate single-use plastics in the F&B sector.
- The project will enhance public–private collaboration and build a knowledge-sharing platform.
- The project aligns with recent UNDP-led efforts, including a US$1 million plastic recycling plant in the Jordan Valley, to advance sustainable waste management.
The UN Development Programme (UNDP) in Jordan and the Ministry of Environment have launched the Circular Solutions to Plastic Pollution project to accelerate the country’s shift away from single-use plastic packaging materials in the F&B sector.
The project is funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and aims to reduce environmental and health risks by cutting 5,000 tons of plastic waste and 17,000 tons of GHG emissions over the next five years.
Dr. Ayman Suleiman, Minister of Environment, emphasizes the importance of public-private partnerships as a cornerstone of the shift toward a circular economy. He says that the project will advance the legislative and regulatory framework to phase out single-use plastics and encourage industrial innovation.
Suleiman says that the project aligns with Jordan’s Economic Modernization Vision, which aims to build a “competitive, innovation-driven economy that balances economic growth with environmental and social justice.”
Reduce pollution impact
The project aims to be a step forward in Jordan’s efforts to transition toward a green and circular economy. Randa Aboul-Hosn, UNDP resident representative in Jordan, says that the Circular Solutions to Plastic Pollution project will directly contribute to advancing Sustainable Development Goals 11, 12, 13, and 14.
The project will also improve public–private collaboration through the establishment of a platform in the country to “facilitate knowledge exchange, promote best practices, and leverage international experience to strengthen Jordan’s transition toward a circular economy.”
This summer, UNDP, through funding from the EU and in partnership with the Municipality of Deir Alla, Jordan, launched a new plastic recycling plant in the Jordan Valley.
The initiative is worth over US$1 million and is developed to strengthen solid waste management systems and support a circular economy model in the nation.
“This facility is a model example of how we can align local governance with capital investment logic. Our goal is to empower municipalities to become enablers of investment and sustainable development — not just service providers,” says Aboul-Hosn.
She also notes that the “growing volume of plastic use and waste compounds environmental and health risks,” underscoring the importance of adopting sound legislation and effective waste management practices to reduce pollution and safeguard human health and the environment.