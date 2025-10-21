Ranpak develops space-saving technology for paper-based packaging
Key takeaways
- Ranpak introduces the FillPak Mini, a compact paper void fill converter for space-limited manufacturers.
- The system features multiple operating modes and a foot-pedal override for precise paper use.
- Launching in North America in 2026, the FillPak Mini complements Ranpak’s growing automated packaging portfolio.
Ranpak has launched the FillPak Mini, a compact paper void fill converter for manufacturers with limited packaging space but a demand for scalability.
Andre Kabel, Ranpak’s vice president of product management for Europe and Asia-Pacific, says: “The launch of FillPak Mini reflects Ranpak’s ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, sustainable packaging solutions that meet evolving customer needs.”
“We have heard directly from customers about the desire to scale efficiently while working within space-constrained packing environments — and the FillPak Mini was designed specifically with those challenges in mind.”
According to Ranpak, the solution is simple to operate and has an intuitive interface with multiple operating modes, such as batch and electronic delivery system mode. It also has a foot-pedal feature to override any automated operation mode to help packers use the correct amount of paper.
The solution will be introduced to the North American market in 2026.
The converter can also be paired with Ranpak’s Geami paper converters to provide a “holistic range” of void fill options.
Recently, the paper-based packaging automation company launched three products that combine automation with protective paper technology. These new packaging solutions in Europe aim to enhance productivity, consistency, and quality while improving environmental sustainability.
Ranpak also partnered with Mondi and PaperWrap to develop pallet wrapping machines that fit paper-based protective wrap to packages — reducing the use of plastic stretch film.