Bormioli Luigi unveils refillable and recyclable glass lipstick
Key takeaways
- Bormioli Luigi expands its makeup offerings with Swing, a refillable and recyclable glass lipstick.
- The design combines customizable decoration and a removable recycled-plastic ring for easy recycling.
- The solution was showcased at Luxe Pack Monaco 2025.
Bormioli Luigi has expanded its makeup packaging line with Swing, a refillable, recyclable, and glass lipstick. The Swing lipstick has thin walls and reduced glass content, featuring up to 15% PCR content.
The removable central ring is made from recycled plastic but retains the mechanical resistance and closing click sound. The components of the lipstick can be separated for recycling.
The glassmakers say the lipstick “evokes the lightness and elegance of a luxurious product that can be refilled in a single motion.”
The solution also offers customizable interior or exterior lacquers, metallic effects, sputtering, screen printing, metallization, varnishes, and glazes. The central ring color and decoration can also be customized.
“This customization concept, combined with the refillable function, allows brands to envision their products as inherently durable, precious objects,” says the company.
Bormioli Luigi released its recyclable makeup collection in 2023, featuring lip gloss and mascara. It showcased the recent innovation at Luxe Pack Monaco from September 29 to October 1.
Glass luxury
In a recent interview with Packaging Insights, Simone Baratta, R&D manager at Bormioli Luigi, discussed the qualities of glass for luxurious and sustainable personal care packaging.
“In the beauty field, luxury, and high-end positioning are associated with glass packaging because of the brilliant material, the weight of the elements we have in our hand, the light effect we can have with the glass, and the shape that can be even more complex,” he said.
Baratta also explained that glass has “intrinsic” sustainability properties. “It is a completely inert material and is the only material that is fully recyclable infinite times.”
Recently, the glassmaker designed a refillable glass bottle and cap for a new perfume collection from the luxury brand Sporturno. It also equipped Maison Berger with glass for its Echo and Cosy catalytic lamp fragrance diffusers.