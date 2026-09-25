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Klöckner Pentaplast unveils recyclable PP pizza packaging for heat retention
Key takeaways
- KP has launched kp Infinity Tavola, an expanded PP pizza box designed as a sustainable alternative to traditional cardboard packaging.
- The lightweight two-part pack is designed to retain heat, protect pizzas during transport, and maintain presentation.
- The packaging prevents oil, grease, and food residue absorption, helping address recycling challenges linked to contaminated paper pizza boxes.
Klöckner Pentaplast (KP) has launched kp Infinity Tavola, a recyclable PP pizza packaging solution created to maintain heat, improve protection, and enhance presentation.
Launched in the UK and selected European markets, the packaging has been designed for quick-service restaurants, pizzerias, and delivery brands to help ensure pizzas reach consumers in the same condition as when they left the oven.
The box is said to reduce oil or cheese that sticks to the pack, avoiding food contamination that can complicate paper-based recycling, and assisting operators in navigating evolving sustainability requirements and recycling expectations.
Austin Schwarz, sales director, UK and Ireland at KP, says: “We spend a lot of time talking and collaborating with customers and stakeholders from across the industry. They tell us they’re being asked to do more than ever before. Operators are under pressure to deliver food quickly, maintain quality during transportation, and create a better customer experience.”
“The new solution brings those needs together in one versatile design. It arrives flat, needs no assembly, and provides operators with flexibility across multiple service occasions. Early trials showed that operators recognized the space- and time-saving potential. Its clean exterior and contemporary appearance also help premium operators create a more distinctive experience, whether customers dine in, collect, or order for delivery.”
Eco-friendly design
According to KP’s comparative testing, the solution kept pizzas up to 7.3 degrees Celsius hotter than traditional alternatives after five minutes and maintained higher temperatures after one hour.
kp Infinity Tavola is available in a 12-inch format. Each lightweight box offers increased robustness, consisting of two identical interlocking parts to enhance flexibility for foodservice operators.
Pizza contaminants, such as sauces and oils, can increase the difficulty of reusing pizza boxes. Last year, US researchers developed a method to recycle soiled pizza boxes using dimethyl ether, a condensable hygroscopic gas, that enables the removal of contaminants from heavily soiled packaging.
Meanwhile, Smurfit Westrock designed a pizza box for Papa John’s that can hold three medium pizzas. Previously, the company partnered with Pizza Hut to raise awareness about the importance of recycling pizza packaging in Louisville, US.
Recently, Packaging Insights spoke to Pizza Hut Vietnam, operated by Jardine Restaurant Group, about its hexagonal delivery packaging.