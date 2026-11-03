- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Beauty & self care
- Beverages
- Bioplastics
- Caps & closures
- Compostables
- Design & branding
- E-commerce
- Electronics
- Labels & labeling
- Machinery & automation
- Metals
- Other materials
- Other packaging
- Pet food
- Pharma & healthcare
- Premium luxury
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Journal
- Events
- Suppliers
- Home
- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Beauty & self care
- Beverages
- Bioplastics
- Caps & closures
- Compostables
- Design & branding
- E-commerce
- Electronics
- Labels & labeling
- Machinery & automation
- Metals
- Other materials
- Other packaging
- Pet food
- Pharma & healthcare
- Premium luxury
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Events
- Suppliers
Koenig & Bauer’s AuraVero provides connected packaging for ChicP hummus
Key takeaways
- Koenig & Bauer’s AuraVeo platform has partnered with UK plant-based food brand ChicP to introduce QR codes and product recognition on its packaging.
- Consumers can scan QR codes to access flavor-specific videos, ingredient information, recipes, and purchasing links.
- The platform also enables ChicP to collect consent-based first-party consumer data, while supporting real-time updates to digital packaging experiences.
AuraVeo, a “product experience platform” by Koenig & Bauer, has partnered with the UK-based plant-based food brand ChickP to bring QR codes and product recognition to its hummus packaging.
ChickP says that it is the first food brand in the UK to adopt AuraVeo’s platform, with the partnership setting out to transform the premium brand’s packaging into a post-purchase channel for communication with consumers.
“Every product on a supermarket shelf has a story behind it, but that story usually stops at the checkout. ChicP’s tubs keep telling it at home,” comments Sandra Wagner, CEO of AuraVeo.
“One scan opens the experience for that flavor, and pointing the camera at the pack brings up a video and the ingredients behind it. For ChicP, it also means a direct relationship with the people eating its hummus for the first time.”
A connected experience
ChicP’s 11 SKUs now each offer their own dedicated experience, the company outlines. Scanning each QR code opens a different experience based on flavor. Buyers can point their phone camera at a hummus tub, which the platform recognizes. This plays a short video and provides the ingredient information for the particular flavor.
Following this, the consumer can explore recipes and serving ideas built around the flavor of hummus they choose, as well as additional information about where each ingredient comes from and how it is sourced, and a direct link to buy more from ChicP.
Hannah McCollum, founder and managing director at ChicP, says: “We put a lot of care into our ingredients and how our hummus is made, but until now most of that story stayed with us.”
“Now anyone with a tub in their hand can scan it, watch the video for their flavor, see exactly what’s in it, and find a recipe for dinner. We also get to learn who our customers are and which flavors they love most, and that has always been hard once our products leave the shelf.”
Tracking digital data
AuraVeo notes that this direct digital connection at the point of consumption allows ChicP to capture “consent-based” first-party consumer data and to collect information about its customer demographics and post-sale interactions. The data can include insight into who is buying the products, where they’re buying from, and which flavors are the most popular.
The collaboration is part of AuraVeo’s expansion plans targeting the UK food and drink sector, with more brand partnerships coming soon, according to the Koenig & Bauer platform.
AuraVeo highlights that its cloud-based platform can support brands in managinge, updatinge, and tracking digital packaging experiences in real time without updating physical print runs.
With the GS1 Sunrise transition coming up in 2027, brands are expected to go from traditional 1D codes to new 2D codes, like QR and GS1 DataMatrix. However, according to some in the packaging industry, this change will take place faster in the EU and Canada than in the US, where industry interest remains low.
Additionally, brands may underestimate the data challenge behind GS1 Sunrise 2027 by focusing on the barcode rather than the information it delivers, according to software provider Syndigo.
The accelerating adoption of 2D barcodes like QR codes by the packaging industry has also sparked a debate surrounding consumer privacy.
Upcoming webinars
How to achieve PPWR compliance: A practical guide
FoodChain ID
What's next for Fish & Seafood? From changing markets to new production opportunities
GEA