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Cheerios and Ziploc tackle cereal freshness with resealable pack
Key takeaways
- Cheerios and Ziploc have launched a resealable inner cereal bag designed to improve pouring and maintain freshness.
- The packaging features a partially opening top that acts as a pour spout before sealing closed again inside the box.
- The format is available for Cheerios and Honey Nut Cheerios in the US, reflecting wider industry interest in resealable packaging.
The General Mills-owned cereal brand Cheerios has joined forces with Ziploc Brand to unveil Cheerios with Ziploc PantrySeal. The solution features a resealable bag inside a traditional cereal box, making it easy to pour, reseal, and help keep cereal fresher longer.
The solution features a partially opening top to create a convenient “pour spout” as a convenient way for consumers to fill a bowl, cup, mug, or consume them by hand. It then seals closed inside the box to keep the cereal fresh.
Emilie Knox, VP and business unit director for Cheerios at General Mills, says: “We have received letters, emails, and DMs asking for an easier way to reseal a cereal box, and we decided it was time to partner with Ziploc.”
“Cheerios with Ziploc PantrySeal takes a small, everyday cereal frustration and finally gives consumers the simple solution they’ve been asking for, making the whole routine easier and more enjoyable.”
Improving convenience
The resealable solution is available for Cheerios and Honey Nut Cheerios, designed to offer “intuitive and simple” packaging to consumers across the US.
A Ziploc spokesperson says: “For generations, Ziploc has helped people keep the foods they love fresh through simple, trusted solutions. Cheerios with Ziploc PantrySeal is an exciting new expression of what Ziploc Brand can do — bringing our resealable freshness expertise directly into the Cheerios package and Ziploc Brand into the pantry in an entirely new way.”
The industry is advancing resealable solutions to enhance consumer experience. Recently, BW Converting expanded the application potential for its Hudson-Sharp Pour & Lok technology. The solution aims to support flexible packaging converters with resealable pet food packaging.
Last year, Coveris launched a resealable monomaterial tray solution for refrigerated food applications. The MonoFlexBP tray replaces non-recyclable, mixed-material packaging and improves shelf life and convenience.
Sealed Air’s Cryovac brand food packaging unveiled ZeroPrep hand-dispensing pouches. Each ZeroPrep pouch has an easy-open seal and spout engineered to dispense condiments and sauces with a squeeze. The spout then reseals to prevent drips.
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