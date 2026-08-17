- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Beauty & self care
- Beverages
- Bioplastics
- Caps & closures
- Compostables
- Design & branding
- E-commerce
- Electronics
- Labels & labeling
- Machinery & automation
- Metals
- Other materials
- Other packaging
- Pet food
- Pharma & healthcare
- Premium luxury
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Journal
- Events
- Suppliers
- Home
- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Beauty & self care
- Beverages
- Bioplastics
- Caps & closures
- Compostables
- Design & branding
- E-commerce
- Electronics
- Labels & labeling
- Machinery & automation
- Metals
- Other materials
- Other packaging
- Pet food
- Pharma & healthcare
- Premium luxury
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Events
- Suppliers
Lucid Imaging enters US market with automated label inspection system
Key takeaways
- Lucid Imaging has entered the US market with its OptiCheck Label inspection system, installed at Imageworx in Pennsylvania under the SureMax brand.
- The system uses high-resolution line-scan imaging for continuous defect detection, with options for variable-data, barcode, 2D-code, and artwork verification.
- Lucid Imaging plans to build its North American installed base and local partnerships while targeting further expansion in Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.
Lucid Imaging has brought its OptiCheck Label inspection system to the US market with an installation at Imageworx in Levittown, Pennsylvania.
The India-based manufacturer of automated print-inspection systems is marketing OptiCheck Label under the SureMax brand in the US. It says the machine has been integrated directly onto a Berkeley Machinery slitter rewinder.
“OptiCheck Label has been developed with a focus on combining high inspection performance with ease of operation in day-to-day production,” Dheeraj Kumar, product manager at Lucid Imaging, tells Packaging Insights. “The system uses high-resolution line-scan imaging to continuously inspect the complete web width and detect print defects at production speeds.”
“North American label converters operate in a highly competitive market where quality assurance, automation, traceability, productivity, and ease of operation are becoming increasingly important.”
Discussing the decision to expand in North America, Kumar notes “a strong fit” between the requirements of the market and the Lucid Imaging capabilities, including high-speed inspection, defect detection, traceability, and operator-friendly workflows.
“The Imageworx installation was therefore an important step for us. It allowed the system to be deployed in a North American converting environment and integrated directly with a Berkeley Machinery slitter rewinder.”
Perry Strauss, chief operator at the Imageworx Innovation Center, describes the system as “the most user-friendly imaging system he has operated.” Strauss highlights that the solution allows users to access previous production jobs, review recorded errors, and identify the approvals associated with those errors.
“At the same time, considerable emphasis has been placed on simplifying the operator workflow so that the system remains practical and intuitive on the production floor,” he continues.
“Features such as job recall, defect review, inspection history, and traceability enable operators and production managers to quickly understand what happened during a production run and take corrective action when required.”
Continuous inspection
According to Lucid Imaging, OptiCheck Label can provide continuous high-resolution defect inspection, variable-data verification, and production traceability for label-converting operations.
“The platform is also modular,” Kumar continues. “Depending on the application, additional capabilities such as variable-data verification, barcode and 2D-code inspection, grading, PDF or artwork verification, and other inspection requirements can be incorporated.”
A key priority is to ensure that inspection technology delivers value throughout the complete production workflow, he asserts.
“Accurate defect detection is fundamental, but the system must also make it easy for operators to configure jobs, review defects, retrieve historical production information, and make decisions quickly during production.”
“We are therefore continuing to invest in higher inspection speeds, improved defect-detection capabilities, variable-data verification, traceability, automation, and simplified operator workflows.”
Another important aspect of the new installation is integration flexibility, according to the company. “OptiCheck Label can be adapted to different presses, rewinders, and converting environments depending on the customer’s production requirements.”
“The ImageWorx installation is an important milestone for us because it demonstrates the system operating successfully in a commercial North American label-converting environment and provides a strong foundation for our continued international expansion.”
Expansion goals
Lucid Imaging says its immediate focus is building confidence in the North American market, with plans for gradual expansion elsewhere.
“Our objective is to provide converters with a flexible inspection platform that can adapt to different production environments rather than offering a rigid, one-size-fits-all solution through installations, application support, and after-sales service.”
“Over the longer term, we intend to develop a wider installed base in North America and strengthen our local partnerships so that customers have access not only to advanced inspection technology but also dependable local support.”
Alongside North America, Lucid Imaging sees “significant” opportunities in Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.
“Across these markets, converters are increasingly looking for higher levels of automation, full inspection, improved production traceability, and reduced dependence on manual inspection.”
“These requirements are closely aligned with the direction in which we are continuing to develop OptiCheck Label.”
Kumar explains that the company’s diversification approach is “careful,” aiming to build sustainable markets rather than “simply” focusing on selling systems internationally.
“Establishing the right partnerships, providing strong technical support, and ensuring successful installations are important parts of that strategy.”
In recent labels and labeling news, US-connected packaging company Identiv released ultra-miniaturized HF and NFC inlays and tags. The company spoke to Packaging Insights about how these solutions support the use of compact and design-sensitive products.
We also interviewed Securikett about its label combining sealing, tamper evidence, authentication, and digital capabilities to replace conventional heat sealing, and how the launch relates to the evolving role of labels amid the tightening EU regulatory environment.