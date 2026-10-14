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Masterpress makes Karlville Swiss investment, expands recyclable pouch production
Key takeaways
- Masterpress has installed a Karlville Swiss pouch-making machine in Poland to expand its recyclable and lower-impact flexible packaging portfolio.
- The line can process paper-based, mono-PE, and other structures, including materials with over 90% paper and 95% bio-based content.
- The move brings pouch-making in-house to shorten lead times.
Masterpress, a European provider of high-quality label and packaging solutions, has installed a Karlville Swiss pouch-making machine at its Białystok production site in Poland.
The investment aims to diversify the company’s packaging portfolio to meet market demand and compliance under the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR).
Jakub Pędziński, business development leader for pouches at Masterpress, says: “We see pouches as the future of sustainable packaging for many FMCG products because of their low material weight and lower carbon footprint compared with glass, rigid plastic, and metal formats.”
“This investment directly responds to the growing demand from brand owners, retailers, and consumers for high-performance packaging that balances product protection, shelf life, and end-of-life recyclability.”
Advancing material
Masterpress is bringing pouch-making in-house by integrating existing digital and flexographic printing capabilities with a new pouch-forming line. According to the company, surface-printed paper- and plastic-based materials can now move directly from printing to pouch formation without the need for an intervening lamination or curing stage, decreasing production lead times.
Last month, the machine became fully operational following operator training and trials with various materials, pouch formats, and sizes.
With the Karlville Swiss, Masterpress can manufacture packaging from material containing over 90% paper and 95% bio-based content. Masterpress says that the material is suitable for food contact and non-food applications, including dry food, pet food, spices, and food supplements.
Masterpress highlights that the material is free from PFAS and polyvinylidene chloride.
Enhancing functionality
The material also offers an ultra-high barrier against oxygen and water vapor, supporting applications that require high barrier performance.
According to Masterpress, under the specified test conditions, its oxygen transmission rate was below one cubic centimeter per square meter per day, while its water vapor transmission rate was below one gram per square meter per day.
Alongside the paper-based and single-layer PE structures, the machinery is said to convert digitally and conventionally printed standard laminates and single-layer PE- or PP-based structures.
It can also work with different formats, including two-side-seal, three-side-seal, and stand-up pouches, with or without zippers. The company underscores that it includes easy-opening zippers designed in line with future requirements under PPWR.
Preparing for recyclability requirements
Masterpress shares that the solution has been tested under the Confederation of European Paper Industries method. The results confirmed that the material is suitable for recycling in standard paper mills, while it also achieved Level A under the Aticelca 501 paper recyclability assessment.
These results apply to the material itself, as the final printed, pre-made pouches are set to undergo recyclability testing.
Pędziński says: “Our focus is on advancing single-layer structures intended for either the paper or plastic recycling stream. At the same time, the technology allows us to evaluate new innovative materials and accommodate a wide range of production volumes.”
The line is engineered to support short, medium, and long production runs, enabling brands to test and pilot new materials and pouch formats without committing to large volumes or investing in their own costly pouch-making equipment.
“This operational agility is supported by guided, recipe-based set-up, quick-change systems, and a low scrap rate during start-up and roll changes,” adds Masterpress.
The Karlville Swiss machine uses eight independently controlled servo motors to manage material feeding, sealing, cooling, and cutting. The solution allows operators to control material tension at different stages and fine-tune the process for single-layer and paper-based structures.
The line is developed to support low-maintenance operation and energy-efficient production, with a low specified energy consumption of five to seven kilowatt-hours.