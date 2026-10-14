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Butterfly Equity acquires Sabert to accelerate food pack growth
Key takeaways
- Butterfly Equity has agreed to acquire Sabert, combining its F&B investment expertise with Sabert’s global food packaging manufacturing network.
- Sabert operates 13 manufacturing sites worldwide and offers plastic, paper, and molded fiber packaging.
- The companies see convenience, food protection, performance, and sustainability as key growth drivers.
Butterfly Equity, a US-based private F&B investment firm, is set to acquire Sabert for an undisclosed sum. The partnership aims to create a platform for growth across food packaging, combining Butterfly’s sector expertise with Sabert’s global manufacturing footprint and packaging portfolio.
Sabert has operations across the food packaging industry with innovations in plastic, paper, and molded fiber. It has 13 manufacturing sites globally and serves major F&B supermarkets, restaurants, and fresh protein and food processors, with over 400 product patents.
“Butterfly has a great deal of experience in the food and beverage industry and knows our customers and markets well,” Marie Van Assendelft, global lead for Communications and Brand at Sabert, tells Packaging Insights.
“This is why they are a strong partner to help us build on our strong foundation of innovation, customer collaboration, and manufacturing expertise.”
At this year’s London Packaging Week in the UK, Sabert released its catalog, revealing its “most comprehensive portfolio to date,” following the integration of Colpac in 2025.
It also launched an updated paper cutlery range, with end-of-life certificates for recyclability and TÜV OK Compost Home, said to facilitate improved durability and grip.
Van Assendelft reflects: “Sabert has provided customers with innovative food packaging solutions to support changing lifestyles. Today, demand remains substantial, especially for options that emphasize convenience, food protection, performance, and sustainability. These priorities guide our innovations and investments.”
The deal is subject to closing conditions and is expected to close by the end of the year. Albert Salama, founder and executive chairman of Sabert, will remain a minority investor.
Investing in consumer demand
Butterfly specifically invests in F&B-related businesses that “power the evolving” segment.
“Sabert is exactly the type of business we look for at Butterfly: a category-leading player with deep roots across the food ecosystem, differentiated capabilities, and tremendous opportunities for continued growth,” says Adam Waglay, CEO, co-founder, and managing partner at Butterfly.
“As consumers increasingly prioritize convenience and flexibility in how and where they eat, packaging plays an essential role in enabling the food industry to meet those needs.”
Waglay points to a core packaging industry trend, in which consumer demand for ready-meal and single-serve options — reinforced by busy everyday lives — continues to drive innovation.
Other industry players have also noted the convenience and efficiency led trend. Eva Müller-Axmann, product group manager at Greiner Packaging, told us that snacking is increasingly taking place on-the-go. This is leading to growing demand for packaging formats that are “easy to re-close, leak-proof, and easy-to-carry, as well as suitable for portion control.”
However, while stick packs and single-serve formats are growing because consumers want portability and accurate portioning, these formats can create additional packaging waste.
In a recent conversation with Packaging Insights, Great Earth CEO Patrik Falk highlighted the tension clearly: “Consumers state strong preferences for sustainability, but their behavior tells us something more precise: anything perceived as an inconvenience will be rejected.”