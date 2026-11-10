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Opal opens AU$70M carton packaging facility in Australia
Key takeaways
- Opal has opened an AU$70 million carton packaging facility in Moorebank, Australia, to boost local manufacturing.
- The Heidelberg Boardmaster printing technology aims to increase efficiency and reduce material waste by up to 90% during changeovers.
- The facility supports packaging production through water-based inks, energy-efficient systems, and rail freight access.
Opal has opened an AU$70 million (US$48.5 million) carton manufacturing facility in Moorebank, Australia. The move aims to introduce advanced printing technology to the region and enhance local packaging production.
Opal, a major recycling, paper, and packaging business in Australia and New Zealand, says that the facility is built to support the company’s food-grade cardboard carton packaging capabilities. It aims to meet customer demand for locally manufactured, high-quality, and recyclable packaging.
Brad Hinds, chief executive packaging at Opal, says: “This is an important investment in the future of Australian manufacturing. We’re bringing world-leading technology into our operations, giving us greater capacity to produce high-quality carton packaging locally while improving efficiency and waste.”
“For our customers, it means greater flexibility, reliable supply and the ability to develop new packaging solutions as their needs evolve.”
AI-powered technology
The new facility spans 27,233 square meters and houses Heidelberg Boardmaster, a high-speed, high-volume inline flexographic web printing system developed for folding carton production.
It is said to run at up to 600 meters per minute, with AI-powered plate scanning and automated press settings that enhance speed and eliminate manual adjustments.
The technology integrates automation with AI-powered systems to enhance speed-to-market, reduce materials waste, and provide flexibility for customers.
According to Opal, the Moorebank facility supports local employment and the company’s investment in Australian manufacturing, assisting customers in accessing locally produced packaging while reducing reliance on imports.
The site also aims to lower material waste. The company says the advanced changeover technology is capable of “reducing changeover waste to less than 10 meters of board, representing a reduction of up to 90%.”
Opal shares that the investment has a sustainability focus and supports the “changing needs of Australian businesses.” The Moorebank facility features water-based inks to strengthen recyclability and energy-efficient drying with heat recovery. It is also said to use less electricity than its predecessor and no natural gas.
“Combined with our center of excellence at our Orchard Hills site in New South Wales, which produces our recyclable punnet featuring a unique wood-based cellulose window, Moorebank Cartons gives us the capability to take new packaging ideas from design through to manufacturing competitively, right here in Australia,” Hinds says.
With access to rail infrastructure connecting the Moorebank Intermodal Precinct with Port Botany, Australia, Opal predicts that it will receive approximately 1,557 twenty-foot containers of board via rail in 2027, decreasing reliance on road freight.
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