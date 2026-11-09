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ProAmpac targets healthcare packaging with advanced films
Key takeaways
- ProAmpac will showcase advanced medical films and coatings at Medica and Compamed 2026.
- Its Reflex LT Digital films offer chemical resistance, scratch durability, and thermal stability.
- The Total Care and Inspire portfolios target wound care, diagnostics, and wearable medical devices.
ProAmpac is showcasing its range of specialized coating technologies and advanced medical materials for the healthcare and pharmaceutical packaging industry at the tradeshows Compamed and Medica 2026 in Düsseldorf, Germany (Nov 16–19).
The solutions aim to address complex product requirements, improve manufacturing consistency, and advance product development.
Specifically, ProAmpac will present its Reflex LT Digital hard-coated films for graphic overlays, electronic displays, and membrane touch switches. The film includes a print-receptive surface and an ultraviolet-cured resin coating that are said to offer chemical resistance, scratch durability, embossability, and thermal stability.
“For companies developing new materials or expanding production capacity, ProAmpac offers toll and contract coating services for films, foils, and specialized substrates. Custom coating capabilities support specific project requirements, from product development through manufacturing,” says the company.
“Whether developing a new medical device, refining existing material, or seeking a specialized coating partner, visitors are invited to connect with ProAmpac to discuss their technical requirements and explore potential solutions.”
Advancing medical films
ProAmpac will present its Total Care and Inspire film portfolios that include liners, multilayer polyurethane films and foams, and silicone gel adhesives for wound care, ostomy, and intravenous bags.
Its Total Care Silver Conductive Film range includes Z-Flo PET, which is designed for medical packaging applications that demand surface conductivity.
“It's lightweight construction, resistance to humidity and corrosion, and cost-effective design make it suitable for applications including stimulator electrodes and electrocardiogram, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and electroencephalogram monitoring,” says the company.
Healthcare packaging solutions are increasingly responding to market trends, such as demand for at-home medical treatments, consumer concern about product tampering and contamination, and circularity.
In recent pharmaceutical packaging developments, Südpack Medica launched a monomaterial polyethylene sterile barrier that boasts protection, reduced migration risks, and recyclability in existing PE recycling streams.
Additionally, Shawpak unveiled three pharmaceutical packaging machines focused on die-cut lidding, blister production, and linear thermoforming, while Bayer launched a monomaterial PP blister for Talcid, its antacid treatment for heartburn and acid-related symptoms.
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