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Gallus targets India’s packaging growth with Flexomaster press
Key takeaways
- Gallus has unveiled its Flexomaster flexographic label press at Loupe India 2026, targeting demand for high-performance, cost-efficient production.
- The press supports flexographic and screen printing, cold foil, lamination, and multiple label formats.
- Gallus and Heidelberg see significant potential in India, where the packaging sector is forecast to reach around US$20 billion by 2030.
Gallus Group, a subsidiary of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen, has unveiled a flexographic label press that aims to balance performance, reliability, and value at Loupe India 2026 (Oct 29–Nov 1).
The Gallus Flexomaster offers flexographic and screen-printing capabilities, as well as design features such as cold foil, lamination, and a web-turn mechanism.
Moreover, the press can produce pressure-sensitive, shrink sleeve, glue-applied, and in-mold labels. It can also be used for flexible labels and packaging applications, including production of sachets and pouches.
The label machine responds to high demand in India for high-performance and cost-efficient labeling solutions, says the company.
“India’s label and packaging market is developing at a remarkable pace, but growth alone does not define the opportunity,” says Samir Patkar, president at Heidelberg India.
“Converters need technology that is aligned with the realities of their businesses, from investment and operating costs to the applications they produce every day. The Gallus Flexomaster has been developed with those requirements firmly in mind, combining focused performance with the quality and support of Gallus and Heidelberg to give customers a strong platform for profitable, long-term growth.”
The solution is suitable for logistics, household, pharmaceutical, and selected health, beauty, and cosmetic packaging applications.
Recently, Heidelberg and Pfenning Group partnered to expand integrated solutions for the pharmaceutical packaging industry, to tackle increasing transparency, traceability, and regulatory compliance demands in the sector.
Additionally, Heidelberg and Metsä Board launched a cross-industry collaboration to develop packaging solutions, set to include joint R&D projects, pilot production runs, and customer demonstrations at Heidelberg’s Print Media Centers and Metsä Board’s Excellence Center and Design Studios.
India’s market potential
Gallus explains that the Flexomaster is designed to provide “dependable, efficient production, and consistent quality” that also aims to streamline operations, especially in fast-growing, high-demand markets, such as India.
“India has been a successful market for Gallus solutions for more than three decades, with over 150 installations across the country,” says David Schmedding, PhD, and chief technology and sales officer at Heidelberg.
“This milestone reaffirms Heidelberg and Gallus’s commitment to playing a significant role in the growth and transformation of the Indian labels and packaging market — and reflects our confidence and investment in its future.”
According to the companies, India’s wider packaging sector is forecast to grow from around US$12 billion today to US$20 billion by 2030.
In recent developments in the region, UPM Adhesive Materials announced it will open its first factory in India in early 2028, reinforcing its "long-term commitment to India and the confidence we have in its growth potential."
Similarly, Amcor expanded its healthcare packaging in the region with a multi-million-dollar investment in its facility in Sira, Karnataka, India.
Meanwhile, Mother Dairy, an Indian dairy company, launched a degradable milk pouch for its Cow Milk variant across the Delhi National Capital Region. The solution is said to be a “first-of-its-kind” in India, engineered to degrade in soil within a few years.
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