Malaysia’s Perak state plans 2026 ban on single-use plastic bags
Key takeaways
- Malaysian state Perak is preparing to implement a ban on single-use plastic bags starting January 1, 2026.
- State authorities report rising revenue from plastic bag fees in 2024 and 2025, indicating continued high usage despite existing charges.
- The state government is planning additional campaigns and activities to heighten the public awareness of plastic’s environmental and health impacts.
Perak, a Malaysian state, is expected to implement a full ban on single-use plastic bags by January 1, 2026. According to state executive councillor Teh Kok Lim, the proposal is currently under review by the Perak State Economic Planning Unit for final approval.
At a state assembly oral Q&A session last week, Teh, who is also the state science, environment, and green technology committee chairman, said the ban aims to support the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability’s effort to eliminate single-use plastics across the country.
He also stresses the limited effectiveness of the current plastic charge system. “Challenges include low awareness, especially in rural areas, where folks remain unaware of the environmental and health risks of single-use plastics.”
Government responds
Teh notes that wet and night markets currently lack safe and affordable alternatives to single-use plastic bags, making a full ban challenging without coordinated solutions.
He shares that the collection of fees from the purchase of plastic bags reported by all local authorities increased in 2024 and this year, indicating “a lack of public awareness and sensitivity regarding its use and the negative impact on the environment and health.”
The government now aims to carry out more awareness campaigns, advocacy initiatives, and stricter measures to enhance public education.
According to Teh, several manufacturers have started to produce alternative products. During this transition period, factories can continue to produce single-use plastic bags in the state.
Earlier this year, Malaysia’s Penang state implemented its plastic bag ban and introduced an initiative to encourage consumers to adopt the use of reusable bags.
In the face of the plastic waste crisis, Malaysia’s federal government also tightened its packaging waste import law this year. The country now requires all scrap plastic imports to be approved by the government-owned certification organization SIRIM Berhad.