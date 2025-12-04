- Industry news
Signode launches strapping tool to boost efficiency in industrial packaging operations
Key takeaways
- Signode launches the BXT4 battery-powered hand tool featuring EasyTrigger technology for faster plastic strapping.
- The tool offers up to 800 cycles per charge with an AMPShare Bosch battery and multiple operating modes.
- Built for industrial settings, BXT4 includes a steel base and a touch display for tension and welding control.
Signode has introduced the BXT4 battery-powered hand tool for plastic strapping. The tool features the company’s EasyTrigger technology and is designed to meet the demands of industrial packaging operations.
BXT4 is said to enhance operational efficiency, reduce operator fatigue, and provide “consistent, high-quality” results.
“The BXT4 tool represents a leap forward in handheld strapping tools,” says Nicole Ostryzniuk, vice president for Global Tools at Signode. “Its combination of ergonomic design, smart features, and robust construction gives users the reliability and control they need in fast-paced environments.”
Signode is a US-based global manufacturer of various transit packaging solutions, including equipment, tools, consumables, automation, and aftermarket support.
The patented EasyTrigger technology used in BXT4 can simplify strap insertion and removal with a single finger pull. Signode says this streamlines the strapping process and improves ergonomics for operators.
Smooth packaging operations
The BXT4 tool includes an AMPShare battery from Bosch, allowing up to 800 cycles per charge and “significantly” reducing downtime to keep operations running smoothly.
The modes of operation are manual, semi-automatic, and automatic. The solution features a wear-resistant base made from heat-treated steel, and tool components “built to withstand industrial demands.”
Signode describes the BXT4’s graphic touch color display as “intuitive,” reducing training time and improving operator accuracy. It says the display allows fine-tuning adjustments for tension force and welding speed for “precise” control across packaging applications.
Recently, Signode also launched the Octopus Prestige stretch wrapper for high-volume operations at a “record-breaking speed.”