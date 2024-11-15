ProAmpac partners with Worcester Polytechnic to accelerate flexible packaging innovation
ProAmpac is teaming up with the Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) in Massachusetts, US, known for its project-based, experiential learning approach to enhance the flexible packaging and material science company’s “people development.”
“As a WPI alum, I’m proud to offer students’ opportunities to apply their skills on real-world situations through senior capstone projects, research, and summer internships with ProAmpac,” says Scott Doughty, ProAmpac senior vice president of operational excellence.
“This partnership provides WPI students with hands-on experience while delivering valuable solutions to ProAmpac, with the potential to develop future company leaders.”
David Ortendahl, executive director for corporate partnerships at WPI, adds: “Together with ProAmpac, we are enabling a win-win partnership which enhances student learning while providing sustainable advancements and solutions to industry.”
Investing in emerging talent
ProAmpac highlights that its partnership with WPI, strengthens its focus on “operational excellence,” by consistently “challenging the status quo” in packaging innovation, people development and process optimization. The states that an active engagement with emerging talent is vital to ensuring this.
The packaging giant adds that active engagement not only fosters continuous improvement but also ensures the development of “the next generation of industry leaders” with fresh perspectives and expertise from WPI.
“ProAmpac reaffirms its commitment to innovation, high-performance packaging solutions, and advancing a collaborative culture focused on growth and excellence.”
In similar developments, Mondi this week launched its experiential studios, fostering talent and innovation by allowing its customers to participate in the company’s innovation process actively.
Meanwhile, Alpa made a multi-million investment to improve its manufacturing workforce in plastic packaging.