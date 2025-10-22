Papair provides paper bubble wrap for Rossmann’s new e-commerce warehouse
Key takeaways
- Rossmann replaces plastic bubble wrap with Papair’s paper-based solutions at its new e-commerce warehouse in Hanover, Germany.
- The customized PapairSheets and PapairBags package 9,000 products daily across Germany and Denmark.
- The partnership, active since 2021, is seen as a flagship project showcasing both ecological and economic advantages.
Papair has equipped Rossmann with paper for its new e-commerce warehouse in Hanover, Germany. The PapairSheets and PapairBags come in custom sizes and can package 9,000 Rossmann products daily across Germany and Denmark.
Rossmann wanted plastic-free packaging solutions that maintained product protection. Simon Fuhse, head of product availability at Rossmann, says: “With Papair’s customized solutions, we were able to integrate a large part of the cushion packaging directly into our picking process. This simplifies our processes considerably.”
The companies have partnered since 2021, and now Rossmann has fully transitioned from bubble wrap to Papair’s paper wrap at its new warehouse.
Christopher Feist, CEO at Papair, says: “From the very beginning, we worked closely with Rossmann’s logistics experts for the online sector at the time and examined all the options in detail.”
“This resulted in packaging solutions that Rossmann now uses in its daily shipping operations. This shows us that we are on the right track with our new development and that there is still great potential for savings at other companies.”
Flagship project
Papair suggests the collaboration indicates that paper packaging solutions are “not only ecologically sensible, but economically advantageous.”
Papair launched paper packaging solutions and PapairWrap, the paper bubble wrap, in 2023, aiming to offer alternatives to conventional plastic packaging. It has been producing at its own site in Rethem, Germany, since August 2023.
For Rossmann, the partnership strengthens the regional economy by relying on direct procurement from Papair.
In recent paper packaging developments, the UK-based paper company James Cropper showcased its Coloursource range at London Packaging Week 2025. Packaging Insights spoke with James Cropper about its newest portfolio as well as its expectations for the show amid shifting regulations and global market stability.