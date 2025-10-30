Saica Group breaks ground on second US facility in Indiana
Key takeaways
- Saica Group begins construction on its second US corrugated packaging facility in Anderson, Indiana, backed by over US$110 million in investments.
- The 350,000 square foot plant will produce 1.2 billion square feet of recycled corrugated packaging.
- Supported by state incentives, the site strengthens Saica’s US footprint and supply chain.
Saica Group has started construction on its second US Saica Pack corrugated plant in Anderson, Indiana, after investing more than US$110 million. The plant is set to open in late 2026 and, once at full capacity, will create more than 100 new jobs in Indiana, according to the Spanish corrugated packager.
Susana Alejandro, president and CEO at Saica Group, says: “Saica is committed to stability and long-term growth in the US. This investment proves we are moving forward with our plans in the US. We are convinced we can provide products that differentiate us in a crowded market.”
The 350,000 square foot facility is set to produce more than 1.2 billion square feet of corrugated packaging. It is connected to a rail line that will reduce shipping of paper rolls and reinforce a Saica Pack facility in Hamilton, Ohio.
The factory will manufacture, convert, and produce recycled paper for corrugated packaging. Saica says its location will help it expand its reach to the Midwest.
At the opening ceremony, former Indiana state senator Tim Lanane said: “We are excited to welcome Saica to this area. We look forward to working with their team as they become integrated into our community. Saica will be a great asset to Anderson’s advanced manufacturing network.”
US investment
Saica’s expansion into the US aims to create new jobs by the end of 2030. The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) invested US$2 million in incentive-based tax credits and US$150,000 in training grants in Saica. It also offered up to US$300,000 in Industrial Development Grant Fund incentives for infrastructure improvements.
The IEDC’s investment follows Saica’s growth plans, in which the company committed US$800 million in the US market over “the next several years.” Saica highlights that the new Anderson site is a “win-win” for the company, noting how it will benefit from Anderson’s workforce, developable land, and rail connections.
In March, Saica committed €7.1 million (US$7.7 million) to new machinery for its UK flexible packaging facility, Saica Flex. The machinery includes a printing press and conversion equipment, such as specialized perforation units, an advanced hole-punching system, and a high-speed slitting machine.