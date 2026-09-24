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Sealed Air launches Cryovac ZeroPrep pouches for faster condiment dispensing
Key takeaways
- Sealed Air’s Cryovac ZeroPrep pouches aim to replace traditional squeeze bottles with pre-filled dispensing packs designed to reduce preparation and cleaning tasks.
- The spouted pouches are said to improve hygiene control by eliminating manual transfers while offering resealable dispensing.
- The packs combine specialized films and hermetic seals for efficient condiment packaging at a commercial scale.
Sealed Air Corporation’s Cryovac brand food packaging has unveiled ZeroPrep hand-dispensing pouches, developed to simplify back-of-house condiment dispensing in foodservice environments.
The pre-filled pouches aim to offer an alternative to traditional squeeze bottles and rigid containers. The solution is designed to save foodservice operation time and reduce effort in every shift by eliminating labor-intensive preparation and cleanup.
Joe Lambert, Sealed Air’s North America VP of food, says: “We listen closely to customers to develop solutions that address everyday challenges and create meaningful value. ZeroPrep reflects this ongoing commitment by removing the tedious task of squeeze bottle prep and cleaning, helping restaurants improve efficiency and the employee experience while supporting food safety.”
Enhancing efficiency
Sealed Air shares that each handheld ZeroPrep pouch has an easy-open seal and spout engineered to dispense condiments and sauces with a squeeze. The spout then reseals to prevent drips.
The pre-filled pouches are hermetically sealed until first opening. They are also said to enhance hygiene control by eliminating the need for manual condiment transfers into bottles or other secondary dispensing containers.
ZeroPrep is said to be able to reduce food waste through product yield up to 97%. The pouches are formed on the Cryovac brand ZeroPrep vertical form-fill-seal (VFFS) system, which uses two “specialized Cryovac films to form the patented pouch’s user-friendly shape, easy-open seal, semi-rigid spout, and hermetic seals.”
According to Sealed Air, the machine manufactures package sizes from 8 to 16 fluid ounces at speeds of up to 80 packs per minute.
Recently, Sealed Air highlighted its Cryovac Shrinkable Rollstock PrimeVac, designed for use with the Flow-Vac system on packaging lines to optimize food packaging processes.
At Interpack 2026, Packaging Insights spoke to the company about its range of vacuum-sealed food packaging solutions that respond to performance and regulatory demands.
Last year, Sealed Air launched the Cryovac VPP MonoPro, a VFFS pack for fluid and pumpable foods. The solution features high barrier properties that aim to protect and extend product shelf life. It is said to be compatible with existing VFFS machinery.