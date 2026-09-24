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Syntegon supports WuXi XDC’s Singapore expansion with filling tech
Key takeaways
- WuXi XDC has achieved GMP release for its Singapore manufacturing site, supported by Syntegon’s advanced filling line equipment and isolator technology.
- Syntegon’s automation and integrated production solutions aim to improve equipment reliability, reduce downtime, and maintenance costs.
- Syntegon’s systems aim to support more efficient pharmaceutical manufacturing operations in Southeast Asia.
Syntegon has supplied WuXi XDC with advanced filling line equipment and isolator technology for pharmaceutical packaging at its Singapore manufacturing site.
WuXi XDC is a Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization focused on the global antibody-drug conjugate and broader bioconjugate market. The company has celebrated the Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) release of its Singapore manufacturing site at Tuas Biomedical Park, marking the completion of the required GMP quality checks.
The partnership aims to enable WuXi XDC to deliver one-stop solutions for its customers in Southeast Asia. Syntegon’s solution provides filling speeds of up to 300 vials per minute and repeatable, efficient bio-decontamination through the use of hydrogen peroxide.
Shengli Hu, VP at Syntegon Asia Pacific and managing director at Syntegon in China, attended the ceremony.
“The collaboration highlights our role as a lifecycle partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Through advanced technologies and products, deep knowledge of global regulatory requirements, and extensive project experience, we support WuXi XDC’s international expansion strategy,” says Syntegon.
Strengthening manufacturing capabilities
WuXi XDC’s site in Singapore was announced in 2024 and achieved GMP release of the BCM3 production line and the DP4 facility in August 2026.
Syntegon has been providing WuXi XDC with solutions featuring filling lines and isolator technologies that are integrated through a unified automation control platform. It aims to ensure the stable operation of the overall production system. The integrated approach is also said to help reduce long-term facility operation and maintenance costs.
Recently, the company told Packaging Insights of the increasing significance of packaging machinery automation amid labor shortages and productivity demands, alongside regulatory factors.
According to Syntegon, stable equipment performance can improve product yield while reducing production downtime for WuXi XDC, enabling its customers to schedule more manufacturing batches and create additional value.
Earlier this year, the company developed the Aim9 inspection platform that combines visual inspection and leak detection with outputs of up to 600 vials per minute, to help pharmaceutical manufacturers and contract manufacturing organizations ensure product quality and prevent leaks.
At Interpack 2026, we spoke to Syntegon about its SynTiso fully integrated aseptic filling line with a robotic handling system for high-throughput pharmaceutical manufacturing.