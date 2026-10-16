- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Beauty & self care
- Beverages
- Bioplastics
- Caps & closures
- Compostables
- Design & branding
- E-commerce
- Electronics
- Labels & labeling
- Machinery & automation
- Metals
- Other materials
- Other packaging
- Pet food
- Pharma & healthcare
- Premium luxury
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
Multimedia
- Journal
- Events
- Suppliers
- Home
- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Beauty & self care
- Beverages
- Bioplastics
- Caps & closures
- Compostables
- Design & branding
- E-commerce
- Electronics
- Labels & labeling
- Machinery & automation
- Metals
- Other materials
- Other packaging
- Pet food
- Pharma & healthcare
- Premium luxury
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
Multimedia
- Events
- Suppliers
Sonoco Orbit’s easy-open jar closure certified for accessibility in Sweden
Key takeaways
- Sonoco’s Orbit closure has earned the Swedish Rheumatism Association’s “Easy to use” certification following independent accessibility testing.
- The two-part metal lid reduces opening torque by up to 50%, while 96% of surveyed consumers found it easier to use than conventional jar closures.
- Orbit can be adopted with only minor filling-line adjustments, while its outer ring helps protect jars from damage.
Sonoco’s Orbit closure has received “Easy to use” certification from the Swedish Rheumatism Association, recognizing its usability and accessibility following independent testing with individuals facing hand strength and dexterity challenges.
The solution is developed to make vacuum-sealed glass jars easier to open through a two-part metal lid that reduces opening torque by up to 50% compared with conventional alternatives, according to Sonoco.
Philippe Cazeaux, VP Commercial, at Sonoco Consumer Packaging EMEA, tells Packaging Insights: “We are seeing growing interest in inclusive packaging from brands across Europe, particularly private labels, which increasingly recognize accessibility as an essential part of the consumer experience.”
“As Europe’s population ages, packaging must adapt to changing needs. But accessibility goes beyond age or disability. Our recent research with Kadence International found that 60% of consumers surveyed struggle with conventional glass jars. For some, easier opening means greater independence; for others, it’s a basic expectation that brands should fulfill.”
Growing demand for accessible design
Cazeaux highlights research findings from Kadence International, surveying 162 consumers in France and the UK, in which 97% of participants found that the Orbit closure required less strength and 96% considered it easier to use than the closures on jars they normally purchase.
“We approach innovation from the consumer’s and the filler’s perspective. Successful innovation must be easy to adopt, with minimal capital investment,” Cazeaux tells us.
“Orbit retains the existing glass jar, requires only minor filling-line adjustments, and its outer ring acts as a bumper, helping reduce damage-related claims, all while maintaining product protection and production efficiency.”
He also notes that the additional cost relative to the finished product is “extremely marginal.”
The research found that 81% of participants would be more likely to purchase products featuring Orbit. “Now the challenge is making its accessibility visible on the shelf. That’s where the Rheumatism Association’s independent ‘Easy to use’ logo certification plays an important role, helping brands communicate a benefit consumers value,” says Cazeaux.
“We invite brands to contact them and get the easy-to-use logo on the lid, all while supporting the work of the association.”
Speaking with Packaging Insights, the Sanctuary, a US-based nonprofit focused on early-stage disability recovery, highlighted moves in the packaging industry to design solutions that keep consumers with limited dexterity in mind. It stressed that packaging must remain accessible “beyond the first successful interaction.”
Last year, Closure provider Corvaglia launched the SabreCap, its first closure designed for aseptic carton packaging. It is designed to make unscrewing and reclosing easy and has a low opening torque.