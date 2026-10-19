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Fujifilm and ePac scale high-volume digital printing for flexible packaging
Key takeaways
- ePac will install Fujifilm’s Jet Press FP790 at its new Arizona facility, with further expansion planned across North America and globally.
- The press is designed to increase high-volume flexible packaging capacity while retaining short-run and on-demand digital printing capabilities.
- Fujifilm says the system supports recyclable structures, food-safe water-based inks, and high-resolution color reproduction.
Fujifilm has equipped ePac Flexible Packaging with the Fujifilm Jet Press FP790 to scale the producer’s high-volume digital printing for flexible formats.
Initially, a press is set to be installed at ePac’s new facility in Arizona, US, with further expansion planned internationally and across North America.
“By continuing to integrate leading-edge assets into our fleet, we are significantly increasing our capacity and capability to handle larger run lengths efficiently,” says Parag Patel, president of Shared Services at ePac Flexible Packaging.
“ePac has always been focused on helping brands grow through professional packaging, and as they scale, their needs evolve. Incorporating this technology gives brand owners of all sizes the continued agility of digital while providing an end-to-end scaling solution for flexible packaging.”
According to Fujifilm, the Jet Press FP790 is engineered for high-volume flexible packaging, with graphics, color, and support for recyclable material structures options.
It also offers 1200 x 1200 dpi resolution, covering over 90% of the Pantone color range, and uses eco-friendly, food-safe water-based inks.
It aims to enable ePac to increase production capacity while preserving its short-run, on-demand capabilities, says Fujifilm.
Digital printing expansion
The partnership responds to the digitalization trend sweeping across the packaging industry. Digital printing involves copying a digital image directly onto a package without using traditional printing plates, which transfer ink from one surface to another.
Osamu Nakashima, corporate VP at Fujifilm Business Innovation Corp, says: “This alliance brings together two powerhouses dedicated to the digital transformation of global packaging.”
“We’ve put huge emphasis on digital packaging in the latest developments to our portfolio, and our flagship J Press FP790 is engineered specifically to transform flexible packaging manufacturing.”
Last year, Fujifilm partnered with SumnerOne to expand access to its advanced print technologies, including solutions well-suited for packaging applications. The Fujifilm Acuity line enables high-quality, detailed printing on rigid and flexible packaging materials, offering features like white ink and multi-layer capabilities.
Evolving technology
While digital printing is now common in the packaging industry, the technology is still developing, Bernd Köbler, sales director at Mondi Ebersdorf, told Packaging Insights. He added that a “major” development is the expansion of six-color digital printing for corrugated packaging to include white ink.
However, the rise in digital printing also raises the risk of cybersecurity problems as companies become vulnerable to hacks or data breaches. Problems can arise from unauthorized system access and personal data protection.
Managing these emerging risks in the digital printing process can help prevent financial loss and reputational damage.
Previously, we spoke to Bobst, Mondi, Flint Group Digital Xeikon, and Xaar about the systems they have in place to mitigate the risk of unsafe digital printing scenarios.