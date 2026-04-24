Banner ad with blue background reading “Discover Tetra Recart – the package that can have a positive impact on your business,” featuring a Learn more button, carton illustrations, and Tetra Pak logo.
Home
Starbucks removes disposable...

Starbucks removes disposable straws from Singapore condiment bars

24 Apr 2026
Add packaginginsights as a preferred source on Google

Key takeaways

  • Starbucks Singapore has omitted straws from its condiment bars, shifting to sip-through lids and reusable in-store cups.
  • The company still offers compostable straws on request and recently introduced reusable straws to encourage reduced single-use consumption.
  • Across Asia, Starbucks continues to test and roll out alternatives, such as sugarcane-based straws in Korea and plant-based options in Japan.
A cup with a sip-through lid

Starbucks Singapore has omitted straws at its condiment bars for its iced beverages, which instead are served in reusable for-here cups or with sip-through lids. 

The move was announced on Earth Day 2026. Starbucks Singapore says that biodegradable, compostable straws made from crystallized polylactic acid will remain available in stores upon request.

“We’re continually committed to making resource-positive choices. Recyclable, strawless lids are another step in our journey to reduce our environmental footprint,” says the global coffeehouse chain.

Last month, Starbucks Singapore introduced reusable straws paired with straw covers. The solution is designed to encourage consumers to move away from single-use straws. 

Advancing sustainability in Asian markets

Starbucks has continued to advance sustainable alternatives across Asian markets. This week, Starbucks Singapore also launched Metallic Reusable Bags, designed to support urban lifestyles, including carrying on-the-go F&B items.

Last year, Starbucks Korea introduced straws made from sugarcane in a pilot program targeting stores near hospitals and residential areas. It aimed to support vulnerable users who may experience difficulty using paper straws.

The coffee chain also rolled out biodegradable, plant-based straws in all its stores across Japan.

Starbucks China previously unveiled reusable cups made from recycled, eco-friendly materials. The material is produced using coffee grounds collected and recycled from Starbucks stores in China, with coffee grounds making up more than 30% of the material.

All content and features on this website are copyrighted with all rights reserved. The full details can be found in our privacy statement
Subscribe to our newsletters
PlatformsFood Ingredients FirstNutrition InsightPackaging InsightsPersonal Care InsightsThe World of Food Ingredients
About usContact usAdvertisingPrivacy statementSitemapArchive
Follow us
linkedinrss_headergoogle_news
Image