Tetra Pak launches paper-based barrier for 1 L aseptic carton

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Key takeaways
- Tetra Pak and Sterilgarda Alimenti have introduced a 1 L aseptic carton with a paper-based barrier.
- The new format boosts renewable content to 90% and cuts carbon footprint by up to 50%.
- The innovation supports recyclability and maintains shelf life comparable to aluminum-based barriers.
Tetra Pak has partnered with Italian dairy company Sterilgarda Alimenti to unveil a paper-based barrier for its Tetra Brik Aseptic 1000 Edge, reportedly the “first ever” 1 L solution of its kind.
Tetra Pak says that its Brik Aseptic is one of the company’s most popular formats, featuring the distinctive slanted top panel. The inclusion of a paper-based barrier is said to increase the renewable content to 90% when combined with plant-based polymers.
Tatiana Liceti, executive vice president, packaging solutions at Tetra Pak, says: “As environmental sustainability continues to shape the F&B industry, this innovation is an important step forward.”
“It introduces a new barrier material that helps producers move closer to their environmental goals. It is about harnessing paper to make beverage cartons more renewable. This is the result of working hand-in-hand with our customers, supporting them as they offer responsible choices that consumers increasingly expect.’’
The carton supports shelf life of dairy products and touts a performance similar to conventional aseptic packaging with an aluminum foil barrier. Moreover, Tetra Pak says that the solution can reduce carbon footprint by up to 50%, as verified by the Carbon Trust.
Barrier innovations
The paper-based barrier follows the announcement of a €60 million (US$71 million) investment in a new pilot plant for paper-based barrier technology at the company’s facility in Lund, Sweden.
Giampaolo Rossi, plant director at Sterilgarda Alimenti, says: “Through our continuous improvements in technology and product quality, we aim to provide the best possible answers to evolving consumer needs.”
“Conscious consumption is becoming increasingly important, which is why adopting pioneering technologies is key across all our activities. Tetra Pak’s new paper-based barrier is a groundbreaking innovation in beverage packaging and represents a significant contribution to our journey toward greater sustainability.”
The increased paper content also supports recycling by improving material recovery and quality, due to its simplified material structure, which contains paper and plastic.
Tetra Pak’s aseptic beverage carton with a paper-based barrier was first launched in 2023 in a portion package format on flexible lines. The technology was later expanded to high-speed lines.
Packaging Insights recently spoke to a spokesperson at Tetra Pak about balancing packaging decarbonization and food security concerns.