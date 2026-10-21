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UPM, Ingredion and Paramelt advance starch-based barrier for recyclable paper packaging
Key takeaways
- UPM, Ingredion, and Paramelt have developed a paper packaging prototype using plant-based starch barriers and bio-based heat-seal coatings.
- The structure passed Part 1 of Western Michigan University’s recyclability test while targeting grease resistance for food packaging applications.
- The partners say cross-value-chain collaboration could accelerate renewable, fiber-based packaging with improved barrier performance.
UPM Specialty Materials, Ingredion, and Paramelt have launched a prototype paper packaging structure with a starch-based film that has passed Part 1 of Western Michigan University’s (US) recyclability test.
The innovation follows a partnership that aimed to investigate how plant-based starch barrier technologies can support the development of recyclable paper-based food packaging that maintains grease-proof properties.
The collaboration combines UPM’s Solide Lucent 78 gsm and UPM Asendo 65 gsm papers with Ingredion’s starch-based barrier technology and Paramelt’s bio-based heat-seal and barrier coatings.
“Expanding the range of paper-based packaging options available to converters and brand owners requires innovation across the value chain,” says Sarah Dembroski, sales director, Packaging Papers Americas, UPM Specialty Materials.
“This collaboration with Ingredion and Paramelt demonstrates how complementary technologies can help broaden the possibilities of paper-based packaging for food applications in the Americas and globally.”
The solution is on display at UPM’s booth at Pack Expo International (Oct 18-21), in Chicago.
Innovating in paper packaging
The innovation taps into demand for recyclable solutions. UPM explains that starch-based technologies offer “new opportunities” for paper-based innovation, particularly for grease barrier properties.
Anand Sundararaman, project leader for Sustainable Packaging Coating Applications at Ingredion, says: “By combining our plant-based starch barrier coatings with UPM’s substrates and Paramelt’s heat-seal coatings, we have demonstrated a paper-based packaging solution that supports the transition to more sustainable food packaging.”
“This collaboration highlights how complementary technologies can help accelerate the adoption of renewable, fiber-based packaging solutions.”
Previously, Packaging Insights spoke to Ria Tinga, strategic marketing manager at Avebe, about how bio-based barrier offerings respond to consumer sustainability and PFAS-free demands.
“For food packaging paper, oil and grease resistance, runnability, food-contact compliance, and cost-in-use remain essential,” she outlined.
Harnessing value chain collaboration
Paramelt’s R+D director, Neill Dutton, highlights the power of value chain collaboration in advancing packaging innovation.
“We believe the future of packaging lies in combining renewable materials with high-performance functionality. By bringing our expertise together, we have created a compelling solution that helps brand owners meet both performance and sustainability objectives.”
At Interpack 2026, UPM combined its barrier and barrier base papers with BASF’s Joncryl high-performance barrier technology resins to facilitate a shift away from conventional mixed packaging structures.
“The transition to recyclable fiber-based packaging requires both advanced barrier performance and close collaboration across the value chain,” said Mika Uusikartano, senior manager of Product Portfolio Management at UPM.
Recently, Innomost, a Finland-based biomaterials company, developed a birch tree bark-derived barrier for food packaging, dried goods, and non-food packaging applications.
Meanwhile, Amcor partnered with UK-based bio-based barrier coating start-up Kelpi to evaluate the viability of its seaweed material.
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