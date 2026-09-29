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StePacPPC launches Xgo pouch to extend fresh produce shelf life
Key takeaways
- StePacPPC has launched its Xgo PAZ stand-up pouch, combining modified atmosphere, humidity, and condensation control to extend fresh produce shelf life.
- The resealable pouch is designed for moisture-sensitive produce such as cucumbers, helping maintain freshness, texture, and appearance for up to 16 days.
- The technology can be tailored to different fruits and vegetables with the aim of reducing food waste.
StePacPPC has unveiled a new generation of its fresh produce retail pouches, developed for high-performance shelf life preservation and convenience.
The Xgo Paz Pouch uses flexible-film technology to improve moisture and atmosphere control to maintain the freshness of moisture-sensitive produce, such as cucumbers, according to the producer. It adds that Paz pouches are suitable for home use and snacks on the go, preserving the quality of cool vegetables for up to 16 days while maintaining their texture.
The stand-up pouches come in a range of sizes and feature a resealable closure. The solution can stand upright on supermarket shelves, clearly showcasing the quality of the produce inside.
Gary Ward, PhD, chief technology officer at StePacPPC, says: “With traditional laminated pouches, achieving modified atmosphere for shelf life extension comes at the expense of optimal moisture control. Conversely, if you want optimal moisture control, you need to macro-perforate, which is at the expense of modified atmosphere and increases the risk of dehydration. This is the balance fresh produce packagers struggle to reach.”
“Xgo Paz pouch’s three-in-one design overcomes this limitation and offers a comprehensive solution that effectively maintains the appearance and quality of the produce, and extends the marketability window, and ultimately reduces food waste and costs.”
Improving supply chain performance
When cucumbers are packed and sold in laminated stand-up pouches, the packaging is often macro-perforated to prevent moisture build-up. However, according to StePacPPC, this sacrifices modified atmosphere, accelerates dehydration, and shortens shelf life.
The company says that to overcome these challenges, the Xgo Modified Atmosphere films incorporate three functions in one solution: modified atmosphere, modified humidity, and condensation control. The company adds that the packaging can keep produce “dry, crisp, and free of microbial decay all the way to the consumers’ refrigerators, where they continue to preserve quality and freshness.”
Wholesum Family Farms recently debuted its Lil’ Ones Organic Baby Cucumbers snack packs using 8 oz. portable Xgo pouches.
Joanna Jaramillo, marketing manager at Wholesum, says: “We’re always looking for ways to remove barriers between consumers and fresh, healthy produce. Excess moisture may seem like a small challenge, but it can have a significant impact on how consumers perceive freshness.”
“Through our partnership with StePacPPC, we’ve been able to bring a solution that helps cucumbers maintain the clean, fresh appearance shoppers expect, creating a better experience and bringing more joy to healthy snacking.”
The Xgo pouches can also be used for exotic fruits, including lychee, pitaya, rambutan, and longan, for maintaining their quality, vibrant appearance, and fruity flavor while extending their shelf life.
“We offer Xgo PAZ pouches with variable water vapor transmission rate films that can provide precisely the required level of moisture control and modified atmosphere properties for specific produce items,” adds Ward.
“This makes the packaging adaptable for a range of fresh fruits and vegetables. We tweak the film in accordance with the unique preservation requirements of the produce being packed and the prevailing supply chain conditions.”
Early this year, StePacPCC developed a packaging solution for preserving the freshness of pitaya, also commonly known as dragon fruit, during the product’s journey from Ecuador to the US and Europe.
Previously, the company also engineered a modified atmosphere/modified humidity packaging to replace traditional ice-filled polystyrene and waxed carton boxes to improve the transport of fresh broccoli and other vegetables, particularly for long-haul shipments in the US and Japan.