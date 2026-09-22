- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Beauty & self care
- Beverages
- Bioplastics
- Caps & closures
- Compostables
- Design & branding
- E-commerce
- Electronics
- Labels & labeling
- Machinery & automation
- Metals
- Other materials
- Other packaging
- Pet food
- Pharma & healthcare
- Premium luxury
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Journal
- Events
- Suppliers
- Home
- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Beauty & self care
- Beverages
- Bioplastics
- Caps & closures
- Compostables
- Design & branding
- E-commerce
- Electronics
- Labels & labeling
- Machinery & automation
- Metals
- Other materials
- Other packaging
- Pet food
- Pharma & healthcare
- Premium luxury
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Events
- Suppliers
Guala Closures upgrades caps to combat spirits counterfeiting
Key takeaways
- Guala Closures has upgraded its Alusnap aluminum closures with enhanced tamper-evident features to protect premium spirits against counterfeiting.
- The closure combines anti-refill valves, an anti-pull-out system, and a visible opening indicator to provide multiple layers of product security.
- Alusnap also supports premium customization through embossing, debossing, and textured finishes while offering controlled pouring and reduced dripping.
Guala Closures has upgraded its aluminum-based Alusnap closures for premium spirits brands to include a tamper-evident feature responding to changing alcohol counterfeiting threats.
The Italian closures provider says 25–40% of spirits consumed globally may be counterfeit or illicit, according to industry estimates.
“Being a leader in security solutions for premium spirits is not just about having invented the technology in the first place. It means keeping a close eye on how the counterfeiting landscape is changing, understanding how sophisticated the threats are becoming, and evolving our solutions accordingly,” says Andrea Lodetti, CEO of Guala Closures.
“That is exactly what we are doing with Alusnap: building on what works, while continuously adapting it to meet new challenges.”
Counterfeit architecture
Alusnap features an “anti-refill technology” with Guala Closures’ original dual glass-ball valve system, which the company says can prevent unauthorized refills. Additionally, its anti-pull-out system has a hook designed to lock the pourer to the bottle neck, which is said to avoid forced extraction.
Guala Closures further provides an Indicator, an additional and “highly visible” feature that can show consumers “immediate evidence” if the cap has already been opened, the company highlights.
equipped children’s drink brand Rauch Yippy with its Secure Flip 26 mm tamper-evident sports cap. The Secure Flip cap features a patented non-detachable tamper-evident band instead of a traditional detachable tab.Last year, Amcor
Beyond beverages, counterfeiting is also a concern for the tobacco packaging sector. Earlier this year, the Hong Kong Government announced plans to introduce a uniform packaging design and a duty stamp system to tackle tobacco consumption. However, independent vendors warned that the move could increase the risk of counterfeiting.
Packaging innovators have been developing new solutions to tackle counterfeiting across diverse industries. DataLase, a photonic printing solutions company, partnered with TamperTech to develop a tamper-evident tape that integrates pigment chemistry as a coating within the tape.
Meanwhile, digital identification and traceability provider Systech launched its UniSecure artAI authentication solution to assist biotech and pharmaceutical companies in addressing supply chain threats such as counterfeit medicine trafficking. AlpVision, a global authentication and counterfeiting company based in Switzerland, uses invisible cryptoglyph authentication, which embeds security patterns in packaging varnish.
Updated customization
Alusnap’s pourer can deliver a “smooth and predictable” flow and reduce drips during pouring, the company adds. This is combined with an aluminum shell that facilitates customization through embossing, debossing, and other surface textures, Guala Closures continues.
Alusnap is produced at Guala Closures’ factories in Bulgaria, Italy, India, and Ukraine. Recently, the company opened production facilities in Mexico and Scotland, UK.
The closures provider developed its Digital Printing technology to help small winemakers and boutique wineries achieve premium customization.