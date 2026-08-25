Sun Chemical to present pigment solutions at AMI Compounding & Recycling Expo

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Key takeaways
- Sun Chemical will present its pigment preparation portfolio at AMI Compounding & Recycling Expo 2026, highlighting solutions designed to improve plastics coloration and processing efficiency.
- Featured technologies include Eupolen, Micranyl, Microlith, and Microlen ranges.
- The company is emphasizing smarter color management and manufacturing consistency, helping plastics converters achieve improved aesthetics.
Sun Chemical is set to showcase its innovations for plastics coloration and performance at the Applied Market Information Compounding & Recycling Expo 2026 in Frankfurt, Germany (September 23–24).
At the event, Sun Chemical will highlight its portfolio of pigment preparations developed to help plastics converters enhance color performance, processing efficiency, dimensional stability, and visual impact.
The company will demonstrate its Eupolen NQ range for the coloration of polyolefins, with a focus on green and blue shades.
Christof Kujat, global head industry segment plastics at Sun Chemical, says: “AMI is an important platform for connecting with plastics converters, brand owners, and technical specialists who are looking for smarter ways to achieve color performance, process consistency, and visual differentiation. Our team looks forward to showing how our pigment preparations can help deliver aesthetics and manufacturing value.”
Increasing production value
Featured solutions will also include Micranyl and Microlith for PVC applications; Microlen Pink 4410 MCN, a bright, chromatic pink pigment preparation designed for polyolefins, rubber, and select engineering plastics, as well as Microlen Piano Black 0078 MCN.
The company will also present its Microlen and Eupolen non- and low-warping pigment preparations for high-density PE applications such as bottle crates, pallets, and containers, alongside caps and closures.
According to the company, these solutions aim to support dimensional stability while lowering the risk of distortion caused by polymer crystallization and non-uniform shrinkage.
Products on display will include Micranyl Red 4113 Q, Micranyl Silver 0010 G, and new pearlescent preparations from the SunMICA FUSE range.
Last month, Packaging Insights spoke to Sun Chemical about its PPWR-compliant solutions, which comprise its portfolio of nitrocellulose-free‚ direct-food-contact‚ and non-bleeding ink systems. The company also emphasized color management as a strategic capability for global brand owners producing the same packaging across multiple regions and substrates.
At Packaging Innovations 2026 in Birmingham, UK, Sun Chemical told us about its solvent- and water-based ink and coating technologies, as well as solutions for the offset printing market.
Earlier this year, the company introduced AquaHeat, a range of food-safe, bio-based printing inks designed for high-temperature food packaging such as baking and foodservice.