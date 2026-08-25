Thacker spotlights TS folder gluers for precise corrugated converting

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Key takeaways
- Thacker’s 74- and 115-inch TS folder gluers are designed to improve stability, folding precision, and energy efficiency.
- Both machines accommodate multiple box styles and process 250–1,200 gsm cardboard.
- The 74-inch model reaches 300 m per minute, while the servo-driven sections of the 115-inch model enable accurate folding at speeds of up to 200 m per minute.
Thacker highlights its 74- and 115-inch specialty TS folder gluers, created to improve stability and power savings in corrugated box production, with electronic adjustments for easier operation.
The folder gluers are engineered to support a wide range of corrugated box production, says Thacker, and can run on straight-line, double-side, lock-bottom, 4-corner, and 6-corner styles.
The solutions also feature synchronous belt drive systems, automatic continuous feeding for stable handling, automatic counting and kicking, and adjustable conveyor pressure to “help ensure consistent finished box quality.”
“Built for demanding converting environments, both machines are designed to process cardboard from 250–1200 gsm as well as E, C, B, and AB flute corrugated boards,” Thacker continues.
Reportedly, the 74-inch TS Folder Gluer offers a maximum mechanical speed of 300 m per minute, while the 115-inch TS Folder Gluer’s maximum mechanical speed is 200 m per minute.
Ensuring precision
Thacker explains that the folder glues have been designed with “independently driven sections that support precise registration, folding, and finishing.”
The smaller, 74-inch model includes a third-crease pre-fold, with a trombone section that features an automatic belt tension-adjusting system for stability and reliable collecting. Meanwhile, the pre-fold, lock-bottom, folding, trombone, and back-folding sections on the larger, 115-inch folder gluer are “servo-driven” to enable smooth and accurate folding.
Thacker concludes: “Together, the two TS Folder Gluers combine broad style capability, controlled handling, and accurate folding to help corrugated manufacturers improve throughput, maintain product quality, and support diverse production requirements on a single platform.”
Recently, Thacker spotlighted its Counter Ejector corrugated box stacker that aims to support high-speed converting lines across multiple industries.
Meanwhile, Bobst launched an updated folder-gluer machine for corrugated board converting. The Masterfold now includes up-to-date technologies that ensure greater safety, simplified operations, and production efficiency.