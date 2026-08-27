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Quadpack launches cold-touch tottle for precise skin care dosing
Key takeaways
- Quadpack’s Mahina Tottle combines a squeezable multilayer pack with a cold-touch metal roll-on applicator.
- An on/off locking system and controlled squeezing enable precise and hygienic dosing.
- The metal ball supports direct application, even distribution, and facial massage.
Quadpack has launched the Mahina Tottle for low-viscosity, precise dosing skin care applications.
The tottle — a combination of a tube and bottle — is equipped with a cold-touch, roll-on metal applicator that offers a sensory user experience. Quadpack says the applicator is also mess-free due to an on/off locking system.
“The soft, multilayer tottle can be gently squeezed to determine the amount of formula delivered, offering more resistance than a conventional tube, for a more precise and intuitive gesture,” Mateia Crippa, senior category manager at Quadpack, tells Packaging Insights.
She adds that the lock system provides an additional level of consumer control. Precise dosing is increasingly important to personal care consumers as they seek hygienic packaging that minimizes product waste.
Recent innovations have included Amcor’s Magic One airless dispensing system, which aims to deliver accurate dosage angles, and Medicos’s bottle for La Roche-Posay, which includes a dropper for the skin care brand’s Hyalu B5 anti-wrinkle eye serum.
Beyond product protection
Crippa outlines that the tottle also provides consumers with a sensory experience, highlighting the ritual element associated with personal care routines. She tells us that the tottle’s sensory application enhances user experience.
“Its cold touch and massage action help both even distribution and deep absorption of the formula,” she says.
The tottle also combines cultural inspiration with packaging design. Quadpack highlights that Mahina is a lunar deity in Hawaiian mythology, noting that the tottle’s metal ball delivers “immediate freshness, like a cool touch of moonlight.”
Skin care formulas can be massaged onto the skin using the ball, combining full coverage with a “comfortable self-care gesture.”
Crippa says: “The combined effect creates a refreshing, premium skin care ritual. Compared with conventional bottles or droppers, Mahina therefore brings controlled dispensing, direct application, and cold-touch massage together in one controlled, mess-free, and sensory gesture.”
Personal care packaging is increasingly becoming more than a functional tool for protection, offering brands a touchpoint to consumers and catering to holistic well-being trends.
AAK’s trend report for 2026 outlined how skin care and hygiene are evolving into holistic, tech-enabled, and value-driven practices. Meanwhile, Symrise introduced a new Care & Wellness Division to meet the global demand for products under the umbrella of well-being and beauty.
In the packaging space, Aptar Beauty launched a range of premium dispensing solutions addressing the growing need for brand differentiation and premium options.