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ALPLA expands US plastic bottle production with Las Vegas plant
Key takeaways
- ALPLA will open a North Las Vegas plant in spring 2027 to produce extrusion-blow molded plastic bottles.
- The facility will serve F&B, health and beauty, and home care customers, creating 36 local jobs.
- The investment strengthens ALPLA’s western US production network and adds capacity for future partnerships.
Alpenplastik Lehner Alwin (ALPLA) is set to open a plant in Las Vegas, US, to strengthen its production of plastic bottles for domestic consumers by providing access to “major transportation corridors and regional distribution networks.”
“This investment represents an important step in ALPLA’s long-term North American growth strategy,” says Tasos Pourloukakis, regional managing director at ALPLA North America.
“Our North Las Vegas operation will strengthen our ability to serve customers while giving us the capacity and flexibility to adapt as their needs and the market evolve.”
The facility will start operating in spring 2027 and is designed to manufacture extrusion-blow molded plastic bottles.
The 13,000 square foot facility, located within Las Vegas’ Craig Road Logistics Center, is the second ALPLA plant in the western US, reinforcing the global packaging manufacturer’s drive to expand globally.
Consolidating US operations
ALPLA says the facility will serve customers across various industries, including F&B, health and beauty, and home care. The company also aims for the facility to “provide additional capacity for future partnerships.”
Pourloukakis adds: “We are strengthening our production network in North America as a system provider of high-quality packaging solutions. At the same time, we are deepening our partnership with our customers and offering new employment opportunities to the North Las Vegas community.”
In total, ALPLA operates 19 sites in the US, with the latest Las Vegas facility touted to create 36 new jobs locally.
ALPLA’s global initiatives
ALPLA has around 25,500 employees at 206 locations in 45 countries worldwide. It produces customized packaging systems, bottles, closures, and injection-molded parts.
Earlier this year, it announced the opening of its first plant in the Philippines, expanding its portfolio in the Asia-Pacific region. Through the plant, ALPLA aims to establish a versatile offering for customers in the beverage industry and other sectors.
ALPLA also launched a recycling initiative in Mexico with circular logistics provider Vida Circular, which aims to recycle more than 200,000 plastic bottles annually.
“The circular economy needs more than good intentions. It needs infrastructure and cooperation,” said Carlos Torres, managing director at ALPLA Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.
In product development, ALPLA and CCL Label jointly developed a stackable PET beverage bottle in a can format with a full-body shrink sleeve, providing a “scalable alternative” to the aluminum can.
Daniel Lehner, global sales director F&B at ALPLA, said: “Our PET can rely on the well-known material properties of transparent PET, which have proven themselves on the market, strengthen the supply chain, and can highlight special products as a novelty.”