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Key takeaways
- ALPLA and CCL Label have unveiled a stackable PET beverage can featuring a full-body shrink sleeve and a metallic appearance.
- The recyclable packaging solution combines design flexibility with circularity benefits.
- The PET can format aims to improve supply chain flexibility for beverage brands, with sleeves applied after filling.
Alpenplastik Lehner Alwin (ALPLA) and CCL Label have jointly developed a stackable PET beverage bottle in a can format with a full-body shrink sleeve, providing a “scalable alternative” to the aluminum can.
The packaging solution uses transparent PET without additional coatings. The can is recyclable, while the closure keeps out contaminants and insects, reducing the need for cleaning during the recycling process, according to the companies.
Daniel Lehner, global sales director F&B at ALPLA, says: “A beverage can may just as well be made of plastic. Our PET can relies on the well-known material properties of transparent PET, which have proven themselves on the market, strengthens the supply chain, and can highlight special products as a novelty.”
Lowering storage and transport requirements
The solution has a look of metal with the advantages of transparent plastic, say the companies. It does not need a bisphenol A (BPA)-containing epoxy coating on the inside and can be integrated into existing PET filling lines.
The stackable 0.33 L bottle in a can format features a 360-degree decoration surface in the form of a shrink sleeve, silver effect, and mirror finish.
The solution comes at a time when many food packaging applications containing BPA, particularly in disposable packaging, are no longer permitted on the EU market.
CCL Label’s detachable EcoFloat shrink sleeve is made of low-density polyolefin, which reliably separates from the PET flakes in the recycling process. The full-surface decoration provides design freedom with a high-quality metallic look, enhancing the shelf effect.
Beverage manufacturers can make production and design more flexible because the sleeve is applied after filling. The companies also share that PET preforms and sleeves require less storage and transport capacity than prefabricated empty cans.
“We stand for safe and modern packaging solutions worldwide. The PET can combines these features and enables our customers to have a seamless and long-term supply,” Lehner adds.
Recently, ALPLA launched a recycling company in the Netherlands to produce a food-safe, high-density PE recycled material for packaging applications. The innovation project was funded by the Dutch Ministry of Climate Policy and Green Growth and aims to facilitate compliance with the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR).
This year, ALPLA introduced a recycling initiative in Mexico with circular logistics provider Vida Circular, which aimed to recycle more than 200,000 plastic bottles annually.
Meanwhile, CCL Label unveiled SmartCask (by Checkpoint), a next-generation identification and data platform designed to make whisky cask management more secure and transparent.
It also launched a range of PP lids, In Mould Labels, stretch sleeves, and monomaterial pouches to help dairy companies comply with the PPWR.