Interpack 2026: Amcor advances fiber tray system with Metsä Group and G. Mondini

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Key takeaways
- Amcor has collaborated with Metsä Group and G. Mondini to develop a fully integrated fiber-based tray system.
- The solution combines molded fiber trays, barrier liners, and top web films to reduce plastic use and extend shelf life.
- The system will be showcased live at Interpack 2026 on G. Mondini’s Trave Streamline machine.
Amcor has partnered with Metsä Group and G. Mondini, a provider of food packaging equipment, enabling a fully integrated fiber-based tray system that adopts a lightweight barrier liner and top web, designed for protein and chilled ready meal applications.
The solution will be showcased at Interpack 2026 in Düsseldorf, Germany (May 7–13), where it will run on G. Mondini’s Trave Streamline machine.
The AmFiber tray and film combination is developed to protect perishable foods and extend shelf life. It aims to deliver a distinctive packaging format for brands that supports environmental commitments.
Ilya Syshchikov, Amcor’s vice president for Global Fiber, says: “High-performing packaging requires a fully integrated system, where every element, from tray and barrier liner to top web and machinery, works seamlessly together.”
“By collaborating with Metsä Group and G. Mondini, we are creating a complete packaging solution that simplifies implementation, addresses customer challenges, and helps brands focus on delivering exceptional products.”
All-in-one solution
The AmFiber tray is developed using Muoto, a molded fiber packaging solution created by Metsä Group’s innovation company, Metsä Spring. It uses renewable wood sourced from northern European forests.
Antti Valtonen, vice president for the Muoto project at Metsä Spring, says: “By combining Muoto’s quality and built-in sturdiness with barrier performance, we are creating a solution that truly comes to life. This collaboration shows how the right partners can bring together performance, reliability, and suitability for demanding food applications.”
The solution is complemented by Amcor’s range of advanced barrier liners and top web films to address different product applications. It is designed for use with modified atmosphere packaging and skin technologies, aiming to cut plastic use while extending shelf life.
Amcor highlights convenience features, such as microwaveable, ovenable, and easy peel options, which can be included.
The G. Mondini Trave Streamline packaging system is said to enable trays to pass through the sealing process with reduced friction, enhancing production efficiency. Moreover, G. Mondini’s digital printing capabilities allow direct customization of fiber trays, supporting brand differentiation while maintaining a natural appearance.
Paolo Mondini, general manager at G. Mondini, says: “Our collaboration with Amcor and Metsä Group is a perfect example of what happens when machine expertise, barrier technology, and fiber innovation come together. The result is packaging that upholds the most rigorous food safety requirements, delivers a state-of-the-art consumer experience, and meets retailer expectations.”
“The Trave Streamline running live at Interpack 2026 will demonstrate that fiber-based solutions are not just an environmental choice — they are a high-performance one.”