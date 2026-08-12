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EU’s PPWR comes into effect as packaging industry innovates and navigates compliance
Key takeaways
- The EU’s PPWR generally starts applying today, August 12, 2026.
- Packaging Insights looks back at key industry developments, innovations, and debates that have paved the way to implementation.
- From recyclable and reusable packaging to evidence-based compliance, the PPWR is reshaping packaging strategies across the value chain.
The widely discussed and hotly debated EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) has come into effect, generally applying as of today, August 12, marking a major milestone for the packaging industry in Europe and beyond.
The regulation is already shaping packaging strategies, material innovation, and compliance discussions across the industry. The PPWR applies to all packaging placed on the EU market. It applies to packaging and packaging waste of any material, setting requirements for manufacturing, composition, reuse, and recovery.
As companies and organizations across the value chain react to the new requirements, Packaging Insights takes a look back at innovations in material and packaging design, software solutions, as well as pushbacks from industry and NGOs since the text of the regulation was published.
EU Official Journal publishes Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation
The full and final document of the EU PPWR became publicly available on January 22, 2025. We explored the new regulation, including its circularity requirements and rules on materials and labeling. The regulation seeks to facilitate the efficiency of the internal market by harmonizing national measures on packaging and packaging waste while preventing its adverse effects on the environment.
EU PPWR: Packaging industry shifts to evidence-based compliance ahead of deadline
To understand how the sector is preparing for the PPWR, Packaging Insights spoke to Packaging Strategy Lab (PSL), RecyClass, and The Circular Economy for Flexible Packaging about the ongoing shift to an “evidence-based” compliance approach. Felix Gass, founder and director of PSL, told us that one of the biggest misconceptions around PPWR is the belief that August 12 marks the beginning of the journey. He said packaging must be compliant and defensible on day one.
EU Environmental Omnibus sparks industry debate over PPWR simplification
The European Commission (EC) published the new Environmental Omnibus to simplify environmental legislation in the circular packaging economy. We spoke to Ecosurety, the European Organisation for Packaging and the Environment (EUROPEN), and Zero Waste Europe, to explore how the Environmental Omnibus will affect PPWR implementation approaches.
Top Packaging Trends 2026: Navigating sustainability, digital innovation & consumer-centric design
Innova Market Insights announced its Top Packaging Trends 2026, with “Substantiated Sustainability” taking the top spot. The “Substantiated Sustainability” trend is driven by stricter regulation, notably the EU PPWR and the proposed Green Claims Directive. These rules require packaging to meet mandatory recyclability and recycled content standards and ensure that environmental claims are backed by verifiable evidence.
Mondi introduces lightweight banana box design ahead of PPWR
Mondi collaborated with trading partner Europcell, Ecuadorian banana exporter Incarpalm, and a European importer to develop a lightweight banana box that is said to be “equally strong and more sustainable.” With EU PPWR banning the use of single-use plastic packaging for pre-packed fruits and vegetables weighing less than 1.5 kg in 2026, demand for fiber-based alternatives is expected to rise.
CCL Label unveils PPWR-compliant packaging for dairy brands
CCL Label launched a range of PP lids, In Mould Labels, stretch sleeves, and monomaterial pouches to help dairy companies comply with the EU PPWR. The portfolio includes the EcoFloat White low-density, floatable sleeve material designed to improve separation during PET recycling.
Industry warns EC guidance on PPWR compliance does not address PFAS and recycling gaps
The EC published a guidance document to support the implementation of the PPWR and to simplify compliance for economic actors and member states. However, industry stakeholders at EUROPEN noted that the guidance does not sufficiently address recycling rules and PFAS compliance for investment decisions.
Interpack 2026: EU PPWR drives monomaterial flexibles innovations
Monomaterial flexible packaging crossed a threshold at Interpack 2026. Suppliers showed single-polymer structures capable of replacing multi-layer laminates in the industry’s most technically demanding applications, driven by the PPWR. The driver is the PPWR, which requires all packaging on the European market to be recyclable at scale by 2030. We talked with experts from Brückner Maschinenbau, Profol, Taghleef, Toppan, and the World Packaging Organization about the latest in monomaterial innovation.
Sealed Air exec: Proof, not promises, will drive packaging sustainability claims
Despite the PPWR’s complexity, it offers companies the opportunity to truly support a circular economy — but only if transparency and traceability are prioritized, said Arnaud Brunet, executive director for Food Products, Marketing, and Sustainability EMEA, at Sealed Air.
Bio-based plastic packaging under PPWR: EU study sparks debate over recyclability & toxicity
The Publications Office of the EU published a study co-authored by the German Nova-Institute concluding that bio-based plastic packaging can support the climate-neutrality goals of the PPWR. In response, advocacy groups ECOS, Rethink Plastic Alliance, Fern, and the Environmental Paper Network addressed a letter to the EC calling for alignment between the EU’s bio-based plastics policy and its circular economy objectives.
Refillable packaging under PPWR: Personal care & e-commerce packagers accelerate adoption
Major packaging companies are increasingly looking to develop refillable and reusable alternatives to single-use packaging. DS Smith launched the Reuse Fast Track initiative alongside Re-Zip and Raja Group to push for reusable and fiber-based e-commerce packaging. Meanwhile, consumer research conducted by Amcor found that consumers are becoming “more receptive” to refillable personal care formats. We spoke to Amcor, DS Smith, and the NGO Zero Waste Europe, to explore the future of refillables and reusable packaging under the PPWR.
Pharma packaging under PPWR: Safety and validation demands challenge compliance
Despite certain exemptions for pharmaceutical packaging under the EU’s PPWR, as of August 12, manufacturers must begin testing recyclable, high-barrier materials while balancing circularity goals with patient safety and regulatory compliance, according to industry experts. We interviewed the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations about the regulatory requirements, and the pharmaceutical packaging providers ACG World, based in Mumbai, India, and Plastic Ingenuity, based in Wisconsin, US, about their evolving strategy to service clients in the EU.