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Aptar unveils Activ-Film technology for dry powder inhaler packaging
Key takeaways
- Aptar Active Material Science has commercialized its Activ-Film technology for the first time in a capsule-based dry powder inhalation system.
- The Activ-Film material is integrated into the blister packaging to control the drug cavity’s microclimate without directly contacting the capsule.
- Aptar says the technology can help maintain drug stability, reduce degradation, and mitigate impurity risks.
Aptar Active Material Science has launched its Activ-Film technology with a capsule-based Dry Powder Inhalation (DPI) drug product. The solution leverages Aptar’s technology to help safeguard the drug and support product performance throughout shelf life.
The launch marks Aptar’s first commercialization of Activ-Film technology for use with a dry powder inhalation system, building on past FDA approvals of oral solid dosage drugs, implants, and diagnostic products that incorporate this technology.
Badre Hammond, VP of Commercial Operations and general manager at Aptar Active Material Science, says: “The launch of a capsule-based DPI with our Activ Film technology marks a milestone in Aptar’s mission to drive use of material science to advance drug delivery performance and patient experience.”
High performance throughout shelf life
Activ-Film technology uses the company’s 3-Phase Activ-Polymer platform, which is said to offer various customized and highly engineered materials, deployed in a range of configurations. For this launch, Aptar’s Activ-Film material is integrated into the blister packaging that houses the DPI’s dry-powder capsules.
“In this configuration, a piece of custom-engineered Activ-Film material is sealed in an aluminum blister cavity with a channel connecting it to the drug product,” says Aptar Active Material Science.
The design allows the properties of the Activ-Film material to control the microclimate inside the drug blister cavity without coming into contact with the drug capsule itself.
Aptar’s Activ-Polymer technology is developed to assist pharmaceutical partners in meeting drug-specific long-term and in-use stability requirements while supporting therapeutic performance. The solution aims to maintain stability, mitigate degradation and impurities risk, and reinforce overall drug product integrity.
Recently, Aptar Active Material Science secured a US patent for its N-Sorb technology to reduce nitrosamine impurities associated with packaging pharmaceuticals.
Last month, Aptar Pharma announced a system-level data package for injectable drug delivery systems to aid customers in making “more informed” development decisions. In collaboration with its partners, the data package combines system-level testing and performance data, such as container closure integrity and sealing requirements, for injectable therapies.
Last year, Aptar CSP Technologies opened a medical packaging facility in New Jersey, US. The new site enables the pharma pack provider to expand its service offerings to cGMP-compliant manufacturing.