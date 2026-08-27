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Sidel reveals how changing demands are reshaping packaging machinery
Key takeaways
- Sidel says packaging producers increasingly need flexible, compact, and integrated machinery capable of handling more SKUs.
- Digitalization and sustainability are reshaping equipment design, with manufacturers targeting lower energy use, lightweighting, and recycled materials.
- Technologies including EvoFill PET, Swing Evo, and EvoBlow Laser demonstrate Sidel’s focus on connected production.
Packaging manufacturers are being asked to do more with less, argues Andrea Solfa, product manager for End of Lines and Tunnels at Sidel. He highlights that, as producers manage a growing number of stock keeping units (SKUs) and packaging formats, they are also increasingly under pressure to reduce energy and material use, lower operating costs, and meet targets.
Packaging Insights sits down with Solfa to discuss how expanding consumer demands are motivating packaging machinery producers to design with flexibility, integration, and digitalization in mind.
He also tells us about how changing production demands are influencing machinery design, lightweighting, and how Sidel’s technologies can support more resource-efficient production.
What are the key trends currently shaping innovation in packaging machinery?
Solfa: Manufacturers are seeking greater operational capabilities through more compact, integrated solutions that reduce carbon footprints, energy consumption, and the total cost of ownership.
Sidel has observed that flexibility is becoming more vital, as producers are required to manage a growing range of SKUs, packaging formats, and changing consumer preferences. Coupled with this, digitalization is also becoming central, enabling more connected and data-driven production environments.
Sustainability consistently remains a major factor, with businesses looking for machinery that supports lightweight packaging, the use of recycled materials, and more competent resource utilization.
How are your customers’ needs changing, and how is that influencing your packaging equipment?
Solfa: Customers are under immense pressure to improve productivity, while still being able to meet ambitious sustainability targets and control operating costs. As a result of this, they are looking for equipment that delivers greater efficiency, flexibility, and reliability, without complexity.
This is influencing the development of Sidel’s solutions, such as EvoFill PET for water and still beverage markets, which is designed to provide the fastest performance while limiting resource use.
This is mirrored in Swing Evo, Sidel’s next-generation pasteurization technology, which introduces an innovative counterflow concept and modular design, allowing beverage manufacturers to precisely control pasteurization, water usage, and energy consumption for each module.
Across the packaging landscape, customers are prioritizing solutions that can adapt quickly to changing production requirements, all while delivering consistent, high performance.
How can Sidel’s packaging machinery manufacturers help brands meet their sustainability goals?
Solfa: Sidel is supporting partner companies to meet ambitious sustainability objectives by developing technologies that champion a reduction in resource consumption and refining material use throughout the production process.
For example, our EvoBlow Laser replaces conventional heating methods with precise laser technology, enabling greater control over bottle production and a more accurate material distribution. As seen in customer case studies, such as Refresco, Germany, and Thanakorn (TVOP), Thailand, this has supported significant lightweighting opportunities while maintaining bottle performance.
This Sidel technology supports the use of up to 100% recycled PET and improves production strength by eliminating warm-up and cool-down phases. More broadly, integrated equipment solutions help reduce energy use, minimize waste, and improve overall operational potency.
What will the packaging production line of the future look like?
Solfa: The future of packaging machinery lies in bringing together advanced equipment, digital intelligence, and sustainability-focused innovation within a single connected production environment.
The most successful manufacturers will be those that can balance productivity, flexibility, and environmental performance while remaining responsive to rapidly changing market demands.
Technologies, such as Sidel’s EvoFill PET, Swing Evo, and EvoBlow Laser, effectively illustrate how this industry is moving toward smarter, more effective, sustainable manufacturing operations.
Packaging Machinery, Sidel, Packaging Automation, Production Flexibility, Digitalization, Lightweighing, PET, Recycled PET, Energy Efficiency,Beverage Packaging, Smart Manufacturing