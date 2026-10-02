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Coveris launches recycle-ready thermoform packaging for flatbreads
Key takeaways
- Coveris has developed nylon-free PolyFlex Thermoform packaging for Signature Flatbreads and Al’Fez, combining a PP and PE lid with a monomaterial PE base.
- According to Coveris, the packaging delivers a 12-week shelf life, heat and puncture resistance, as well as consistent performance on existing packing lines.
- The solution supports adaptation to evolving packaging regulations and is currently recyclable through soft plastic collection points at major UK retailers, Coveris says.
Coveris has launched a thermoformed flexible packaging solution for Signature Flatbreads, a UK flatbread manufacturer, and Al’Fez, a North African and Middle Eastern-inspired food brand.
Responding to UK regulations like Simpler Recycling and packaging EPR (pEPR), the PolyFlex Thermoform is a recycle-ready, nylon-free polyolefin structure that combines a PP and PE lid with a monomaterial PE base.
Coveris says that the solution ensures a 12-week shelf life and has “consistent” performance on existing packaging lines.
It is also said to offer strong heat and puncture resistance, and optical clarity for shelf visibility.
“The launch of PolyFlex Thermoform is a significant advancement in thermoforming packaging and a new solution for the bakery sector for high-barrier applications,” says Mark Robinson, UK flexibles technical director at Coveris.
“We have worked collaboratively with Signature Flatbreads to ensure PolyFlex Thermoform delivers across every requirement, from efficient packing through to shelf life validation and overall functionality.”
The solution was developed and validated by Coveris’ Film and Food Science Labs in Winsford and Gainsborough, UK. The solution is currently recyclable through front-of-store soft plastic collection points at major UK retailers, according to Coveris.
Regulation ready
Coveris highlights that the solution responds to current regulations impacting the packaging industry, such as the UK’s Simpler Recycling initiative, which will introduce mandatory curbside collections for soft plastic film and bags from 2030, and pEPR, as well as the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR).
UK and EU approaches packaging recyclability align and where they differ.Recently, Alex Hilton, director of Policy and Public Affairs at Beyondly, told us about how
“The risk is that the UK and EU develop subtly different definitions of recyclability,” he explained, highlighting the interconnectedness of packaging markets with many UK-based packaging businesses supplying the EU and vice versa.
The PolyFlex Thermoform is the latest addition to Coveris solutions that respond to regulatory demands. Earlier this year, Coveris developed a range of PFAS-free, monomaterial packaging for pet food to comply with the PPWR.
It also developed a monomaterial low-density PE stretch sleeve for Dr. Beckmann fabric softener bottles in France, cutting sleeve material use by approximately 30% in response to reduced material obligations.
At Packaging Innovations 2026, Packaging Insights spoke to Will Mercer, Coveris’ Paper R&D director, about the PolyFlex recyclable mixed polyolefin for block cheese packaging and FibreFresh HeatSeal punnets for fresh produce.
The impact of non-compliance
As packaging regulations evolve worldwide, companies are innovating to meet requirements and targets, while the consequences of non-compliance are becoming increasingly apparent.
Experts are urging businesses to prepare for upcoming regulations early to avoid compliance gaps and potential penalties once the rules take effect.
An investigation from the Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate determined that McDonald’s Netherlands violated Dutch single-use plastics rules, risking a €3.75 million (US$4.4 million) fine.
Meanwhile, the European Free Trade Association Surveillance Authority warned Norway that it was failing to meet its key waste collection and recycling targets, highlighting faults in the country’s collection and separation system.